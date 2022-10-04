Mojang shows off first Minecraft mob vote 2022 contender, the Sniffer

The Minecraft community will soon have the chance to vote on another new mob to join Minecraft when the 2022 installment of Mojang’s mob vote takes place. Previous mob votes have added the Glow Squid and Allay to the expansive world of Minecraft, and yet another exciting mob is set to join them soon.

While past votes took place on Twitter, the 2022 version of the Minecraft Live mob vote event will look very different. Anyone hoping to cast their vote and help shape the future of Minecraft should be sure they know how and where they can cast their vote.

Image via Mojang

Related: 10 Minecraft build ideas: Inspiration for what to build in Minecraft

Ahead of the 2022 mob vote—which will take place from Oct. 14 at 11am CT and run for a full 24 hours until the Minecraft Live event begins on Oct. 15 at 11am CT—Mojang has unveiled the first potential mob that can be chosen to join Minecraft.

What is the Sniffer in Minecraft?

The Sniffer is one of the three candidates for Mojang’s mob vote of 2022 and the first one to be unveiled. Those within the Minecraft community will decide if this mob remains as only an idea or if it gets to be fully developed and introduced into Minecraft permanently.

Mojang teased the Sniffer with a short video and blog post explaining exactly what the potential mob is. The Sniffer is a mob that “once was lost,” but if chosen, could become found and revived from extinction.

Image via Mojang

If selected to be added to Minecraft, Sniffer eggs will be found in chests located around underwater ruins. They will then be able to hatch once brought to the surface.

Players who love farming in Minecraft will likely love what the Sniffer could potentially contribute to their world. Mojang describes Sniffers as “gentle giants” that are “known for their horticultural skills.”

Sniffers will have a special ability to help players find new “long lost ancient seeds” that will be able to be grown into various kinds of “unique plants.”

Which mobs are trying to join Minecraft? 🤔



Tiny Vu, Tiny Agnes, and Tiny Jens are on the case! Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/q46jxOim39 — Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 3, 2022

While the Sniffer seems like a strong contender since it’s entirely unique from any other Minecraft mob thus far, fans won’t know if this is the one they definitively wish to cast their vote on until the other two options have been disclosed. The other two contenders will likely come in the next few days as the reveal of the Sniffer immediately followed the day after Mojang’s “Which mobs are trying to join Minecraft?” teaser.