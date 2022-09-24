MC Championship (MCC) 25: Live scores and game standings

The monthly MC Championship (MCC) is back for its 25th canonical installment and 30th run overall. The Minecraft tournament will take place on Sept. 24 at 2pm CT and run for about two hours as 10 teams test their skills across a variety of mini-games.

Each team features four creators, which makes for a grand total of 40 competitors in the event. Smajor constructs the teams while Noxcrew does the mini-games and overall administration. The creators who play in the event are the ones who bring all of their hard work to life.

Image via Noxcrew

Related: MC Championship Pride (MCC) 2022 raises over $145,000 for The Trevor Project

Everything about MCC 25 is set to run as it regularly does, although a new Battle Box map, unlike any other, was introduced for this event. Noxcrew calls it “Battle Box Doom,” perhaps the largest and most dangerous map yet.

This new map has the center capture point high up in a very exposed location, greenery growing everywhere, and lava pools across the map. Thus, if Battle Box is played in the event, the matches will surely be chaotic as players face this formidable new map.

Image via Noxcrew

MCC 25 also has a brand new map for Hole in the Wall with a center platform with holes and gaps for players to fall through across it. If this mini-game is played, players will surely face a new challenge as they try to navigate the complex puzzle walls while navigating a complex floor.

The 25th canonical installment of the event is also sure to be interesting because it is the first run of the tournament since Noxcrew launched their MCC Island server. All competitors have thus had a chance to practice their skills for the Minecraft tournament on four of the mini-games that could be played in the tournament.

Image via Noxcrew

Fans can watch MCC through Noxcrew’s official Twitch page or choose to watch through the lens of a competitor on their platform of choice. The platform that each player is live at can be found at MCC Live.

Those who want to keep up with the tournament and how each team scores across each mini-game will find all information regarding the event below. The order that the mini-games are chosen to be played, the official scores of each mini-game, and who is in the lead after each mini-game will be updated as the tournament progresses.

Battle Box Scores

The first game played in MCC 25 was Battle Box. This Battle Box run featured a new map called “Battle Box Doom” by Noxcrew. While most maps of Battle Box are quite small and confined, this new map was massive and thus offered a new gameplay style for the competitors.

Battle Box is a combat-centric game that occurs over nine rounds. During each round, teams are put against another team in a four versus four match. Players must try eliminating them and capturing the center point to obtain points.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Battle Box Winner: Red Rabbits

First Place Overall: Red Rabbits

Meltdown Scores

MCC 25’s second game was Meltdown. Meltdown is the newest game in the MCC roster and features a continuously melting map that players must quickly navigate through while also attempting to gather coins and eliminate other players.

This game takes place over three rounds and players are only given bows and arrows to take out other players and heaters to unfreeze their teammates. Teams must freeze their enemies by hitting them with an arrow and wait for them to permanently freeze to score points. Points are also gained for mining coins throughout the melting map.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Meltdown Winner: Green Geckos

First Place Overall: Green Geckos

Grid Runners Scores

The third game of MCC 25 was Grid Runners, which is a heavily teamwork and communication-centric game. Players must work with their teams to complete a series of unique tasks across a series of rooms.

A Grid Runners room may ask teams to complete various tasks such as gathering a series of items, navigating through a complex puzzle, hitting a series of targets, replicating a build, or slaying various mobs. The faster a team completes a room, the more points they will earn.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Grid Runners Winner: Aqua Axolotls

First Place Overall: Green Geckos

Survival Games Scores

MCC’s fourth game was Survival Games, which is all about being the very last team left standing alive. Survival Games takes place on a massive map with a continuously shrinking border that will force teams to move in towards the center and face each other.

All across the map, players can find powerful loot to help them eliminate and outlast other players. Teams will earn points for vanquishing their enemies and for surviving for a longer period of time than other players.

Screengrab via MCC Live

Survival Games Winner: Purple Pandas

First Place Overall: Green Geckos