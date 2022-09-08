All MC Championship (MCC) 25 teams

Ten teams made up of four creators each will unite once more as they take to the Decision Dome and decide which eight mini-games they want to play for the MC Championship (MCC) 25. The event will take place in late September and will be the first run of the event since MCC Island’s closed beta launched.

This installment of the event thus may feature a massive positive spike in all competitors’ performances thanks to the MCC Island Minecraft server. Players haven’t had a chance to practice on an up-to-date version of the mini-games featured in MCC Island in a long time, so those who did take time to practice on the four games that are available on the server now may end up doing much better in MCC 25.

Image via Noxcrew

MCC 25 is a regular version of the Minecraft tournament, which means that it will run as it usually does with eight mini-games and one finale Dodgebolt duel. All scores and winnings in the event will also count toward players’ overall statistics since it is canonical.

The 10 teams competing in the 25th installment of the Minecraft tournament on Sept. 24 are as follows. These teams will be updated as they are announced and in the event of any players stepping out or be replaced.

Red Rabbits

Sapnap

Foolish Gamers

Ponk

vGumiho

Orange Ocelots

Hannahxxrose

Aimsey

Velvet

5up

Yellow Yaks

Punz

Antfrost

Shubble

Blushi

Lime Llamas

PeteZahHutt

CaptainSparklez

AntVenom

Solidarity

Green Geckos