How to make a flower pot in Minecraft

While Minecraft is known for the wide variety of unique blocks within it and the immense creativity of its community, there are surprisingly few blocks that are fit for designing interiors. One of the few blocks that make sense inside a building in Minecraft is the flower pot, but this asset can be rather tricky to craft so many players likely don’t know how to obtain it.

Minecraft’s flower pot is a small blocky pot that can be set down to then have various flora placed within it. There aren’t many other decoration options for furnishing interiors in Minecraft and no other decoration options are quite like the flower pot.

Screengrab via Mojang

Related: 10 Minecraft build ideas: Inspiration for what to build in Minecraft

Because players are working with limited options and the flower pot is a great way to liven up any creation, it is a good idea to learn how to create this unique asset so that you can add some decorations to your creations. Flower pots will add life to whatever you build, whether it be a simple house, an expansive castle, an adorable cottage, or an intricate base.

How to craft a flower pot in Minecraft

To craft a flower pot, players will need:

Three bricks

These three bricks need to be placed in the top left slot, the top right slot, and the exact middle slot to create the desired flower pot.

While many of Minecraft’s resources can be found and used in crafting right away, bricks are a unique asset that requires players to put in quite a bit of work to obtain.

Screengrab via Mojang

How to make bricks in Minecraft

Bricks cannot be crafted and instead require players to use a Furnace. Players can create a brick in a Furnace with:

One clay ball

One of any fuel source

Screengrab via Mojang

How to get Clay Balls in Minecraft

Players can obtain clay balls by breaking any block of clay. Clay is found:

All around Lush Caves

Underwater in beaches, rivers, oceans, swamps, and lakes

At mason villager’s houses found in the Plains, Savanna, and Desert biomes

Under fisherman cottages in Taiga villages

Although clay can be mined with any tool or no tool at all, players seeking to farm an abundance of it will want to use a shovel for the quickest results. Be sure not to use a weapon that is enchanted with Silk Touch, though. Otherwise, the clay block itself will drop instead of the desired clay balls.

Screengrab via Mojang

Where to find flower pots in Minecraft

If you’re struggling to gather enough resources to make as many flower pots as you desire, you can also find flower pots around your Minecraft world. Players can find flower pots:

In Witch Huts

In the basement of Igloos

In Woodland Mansions

In Plains village houses

In Savanna village houses

In Desert village houses

In Taiga village mason houses

In Taiga village churches

How to use flower pots in Minecraft

After players have crafted or found flower pots, all they need to do to use them is place them. Most flowers, mushrooms, saplings, and a few other types of greenery can then be placed in them by simply clicking on the flower pot that has been placed down.