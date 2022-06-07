How to get and use a Sculk sensor in Minecraft

The many Sculk blocks located around the Deep Dark biome in Minecraft feature a unique style as well as unique gameplay associated with them. The Sculk sensor is one of the more common Sculk blocks that players will come across and functions by emitting a redstone signal.

There are many variations of the Sculk block and it can be confusing trying to figure out which is which and how they each function individually as well as together. The Sculk sensor has four waving pieces sticking up out of it and is primarily a light teal-blue color that grows brighter when it is triggered. Players who are unsure which of the Sculk blocks is the Sculk sensor can refer to the image below for further clarity.

Screengrab via Mojang | Remix by Kacee Fay

Sculk sensors can only be found scattered around the Deep Dark biome, as well as in the ancient cities that lie within. They can also occasionally be found within the chests containing loot located all throughout ancient cities.

While Sculk sensors can be broken using any tool, they are mined fastest with a hoe and will only drop as a complete item when mined using a tool that is enchanted with Silk Touch. Otherwise, mining a Sculk sensor will drop five experience.

Screengrab via Mojang | Remix by Kacee Fay

What do Sculk sensors do?

Sculk sensors are blocks that are part of the system that summons the Warden within the Deep Dark. Players will find them scattered all around the biome as they are the block that detects vibrations to then alert the Sculk shrieker with.

Each Sculk sensor can detect vibrations that are within a nine-block radius around it. Vibrations are actions caused by players or other entities like a player jumping, a wolf shaking, an explosion occurring, or a door opening.

Screengrab via Mojang | Remix by Kacee Fay

When activated by nearby vibrations, Sculk sensors will light up to indicate that they have detected something nearby. Sculk sensors already have a bit of a light source before being activated but the amount of light they admit upon activation is substantial enough that players can easily tell the difference.

Wool blocks can be used to stop Sculk sensors from detecting nearby vibrations. When wool is placed between a Sculk sensor and a vibration source, the sensor then cannot detect the vibrations and thus cannot send a signal to Sculk shriekers to alert the Warden.