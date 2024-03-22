There’s quite an array of unique weapons you can use in Minecraft, and you’ll find the most success when playing if you know how to swap between and efficiently use them all. Differing situations call for different weaponry, and a Mace is one of the strongest tools you can use.

Most weapons have been in Minecraft since it first launched on Nov. 18, 2011, but the Mace is a later addition included as part of the 1.21 update. If you’re hoping to add this tool to your arsenal, then here’s how to craft and use a Mace in Minecraft.

How to get a Mace in Minecraft

The higher you jump from, the harder you hit. Image via Mojang

You can only obtain a Mace by crafting one yourself. Other weapons like Swords and Axes can sometimes be found as chest loot, but since the Mace is a special weapon more similar to a Trident, there is only one way you can get one.

How to craft a Mace in Minecraft

A Mace can be crafted in Minecraft using one Breeze Rod and one Heavy Core. You need to put the Heavy Core in the second tile on the top of the Crafting Table and the Breeze Rod on the middle tile of the second row, which is also the middle of the crafting page overall.

Breeze Rods are dropped by the formidable Breeze mob, which is exclusively found in trial chambers.

are dropped by the formidable Breeze mob, which is exclusively found in trial chambers. Heavy Cores are only found in vaults located within trial chambers. You have to obtain a trial key to unlock them, and each vault only grants rewards once per player.

Two really rare items are needed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since both resources you need to make a Mace are tied to the trial chamber structure, you need to venture underground to find this decently rare structure. Successfully navigating through one is the only way you can get your hands on a Mace unless you play in creative mode to get one.

How to use a Mace in Minecraft

The Mace works just like other melee weapons you’re likely already familiar with except its damage is increased by a lot when you fall before dealing damage. Essentially, the higher you fall from, the more damage you inflict, which means that this weapon can become seriously OP if you make massive leaps before striking.

Anytime you land a hit after jumping and falling, no fall damage is taken. This only works when you successfully land a strike though, so you have to be immensely precise otherwise you may end up perishing to fall damage instead of dealing a powerful blow.

You can one-shot any enemy if you fall far enough. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Because the Mace deals increased damage based on your falling distance, it’s possible to take down even the most dangerous and deadly opponents, like the Ender Dragon and the Warden, in just one hit. You have to build up very high to actually make this happen, but it’s a really powerful way to quickly take out bosses who are otherwise extremely challenging to fight.

