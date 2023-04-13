Can you play Minecraft Legends on the Nintendo Switch?

Minecraft as a franchise has always featured some of the most accessible games on the market. Since releasing for PC and then eventually the PlayStation, Xbox 360, and mobile devices, Minecraft has come to nearly every major system in the industry, including the Nintendo Switch.

The newest title in the series is called Minecraft Legends, a single-player, real-time strategy title that allows players to experience an entirely new version of the classic game. Of course, with a new game, many players are wondering if it will be as accessible as its predecessor. More specifically, players are curious if Minecraft Legends will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch. Read below to find out if the console will be able to play the new title.

Minecraft Legends on Nintendo Switch

Fortunately for any owners of Nintendo’s handheld console, Minecraft Legends will be coming to the Switch when it launches on April 18, 2023. This is in addition to other systems, including the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and Microsoft Windows for PC via Steam and the Minecraft website/launcher. Unfortunately, we don’t have much information on a mobile release for the new game as of yet.

Given the fact that Minecraft has always been able to run on even the oldest of machines, it’s not much of a surprise to see that Minecraft Legends will be playable on the Switch. The new real-time strategy title will feature the same type of graphics as its predecessor, which runs terrifically on the Switch, but there will be more action given the nature of the game. Still, this likely means that Minecraft Legends will run perfectly fine on the Switch. However, we won’t know how smooth the game will perform until it launches on April 18.

Minecraft Legends will cost players on all platforms $40 for the base edition while the Deluxe Edition will be $50. Luckily, the game will also be arriving on Xbox Game Pass at launch, so those subscribers will not have to pay anything extra for the newest Minecraft title.