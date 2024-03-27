Will Marvel Rivals be on Steam?

There are plenty of team-based shooters on the video game market today, but none will feature the wonderful world of superpowered folk like Marvel Rivals.

This new title is bringing the comic and movie heroes we love to the screen in a very different environment and, according to Netease Games, on varying platforms as well. Marvel Rivals will be a six-vs-six PvP shooter that brings the explosive powers of Marvel’s vast roster of superheroes and villains together with the tactics and fun of this popular genre. With names like Iron Man, Hulk, Loki, and Spider-Man to help attract even more fans to the action, Marvel Rivals will need to be available in a plethora of places to appeal to as many fans as possible.

One of the biggest pains of any PC gamer is the struggle of having multiple clients to play different games. It’s not only a hassle to keep track of each program and make sure they’re updated, but it’s also a pain to switch from client to client for one single game.

Here’s what you need to know about whether Marvel Rivals will be available on Steam.

Is Marvel Rivals launching on Steam? Answered

Superpowered? More like Steam Powered. Image by Marvel

At launch, PC enthusiasts will be happy to know that Marvel Rivals will be dropping on PC first, although there are still plans to release the title on other platforms. Additionally, the game will be hosted and downloadable on Steam, which should be a great relief for most people.

As a free-to-play title, any folks who are on the fence about trying things out can hop on and test the game for themselves without having to commit any money or resources. You can also place Marvel Rivals on your Steam wishlist so you can keep the game on your radar while you wait for the upcoming closed alpha and the official release.

