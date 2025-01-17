Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Rocket, Groot, Hulk, Black Panther, Iron Man, and Doctor Strange team up on Yggsgard in Marvel Rivals
Image via NetEase Games
Category:
Marvel

The Marvel Rivals hero with the highest win rate in season one may shock you

A recent buff proved shockingly good for one character on the Marvel Rivals roster.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|

Published: Jan 17, 2025 11:25 am

After the buffs and nerfs made to Marvel Rivals heroes, the meta changed from season zero to season one, and Storm, who was the last-standing hero in pick rate, is now in the top position with the highest win rate in competitive mode.

Recommended Videos

Players did not like playing with Storm in season zero, but now she has the highest win rate at 56.44 percent according to Rivals Meta, a stats tracker website not affiliated with NetEase, followed by Rocket Raccoon with 54.76 percent, and Magik with 53.22 percent. The Duelist was in need of a buff after season zero, and it showed. She had the lowest pick rate last season at only 1.66 percent, even though her win rate (49.01 percent) was higher than Black Widow’s (44.15 percent), Jeff the Land Shark’s (45.39 percent), and even Moon Knight’s (47.52 percent).

The Storm Ivory Breeze costume in Marvel Rivals shown in the inspection page.
Have you tried playing with her? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Her pick rate in Marvel Rivals is now 17.37 percent after the buff to her damage and ultimate ability. She can take down enemies faster, requiring fewer shots to bring their health to zero while receiving more health when using her ultimate. And since Thor has a similar pick rate, there are higher chances of benefiting from their Team-up ability.

Storm went from the weakest hero to one of the strongest with a reasonable pick rate. She’s taken over Mantis’ place as the hero with the highest win rate from last season, while Black Widow and Jeff the Land Shark remain the characters with the lowest win rates. Jeff in particular went from a 21.18 percent pick rate to 9.76 percent, a huge drop for the shark that was recently featured in the Christmas event.

With the high win rate, it’s possible more players will start playing Storm, raising her pick rate by the end of season one—or maybe players will learn how to counter her and another hero will take her place.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.