The Marvel Rivals hero with the highest win rate in season one may shock you

After the buffs and nerfs made to Marvel Rivals heroes, the meta changed from season zero to season one, and Storm, who was the last-standing hero in pick rate, is now in the top position with the highest win rate in competitive mode.

Recommended Videos

Players did not like playing with Storm in season zero, but now she has the highest win rate at 56.44 percent according to Rivals Meta, a stats tracker website not affiliated with NetEase, followed by Rocket Raccoon with 54.76 percent, and Magik with 53.22 percent. The Duelist was in need of a buff after season zero, and it showed. She had the lowest pick rate last season at only 1.66 percent, even though her win rate (49.01 percent) was higher than Black Widow’s (44.15 percent), Jeff the Land Shark’s (45.39 percent), and even Moon Knight’s (47.52 percent).

Have you tried playing with her? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Her pick rate in Marvel Rivals is now 17.37 percent after the buff to her damage and ultimate ability. She can take down enemies faster, requiring fewer shots to bring their health to zero while receiving more health when using her ultimate. And since Thor has a similar pick rate, there are higher chances of benefiting from their Team-up ability.

Storm went from the weakest hero to one of the strongest with a reasonable pick rate. She’s taken over Mantis’ place as the hero with the highest win rate from last season, while Black Widow and Jeff the Land Shark remain the characters with the lowest win rates. Jeff in particular went from a 21.18 percent pick rate to 9.76 percent, a huge drop for the shark that was recently featured in the Christmas event.

With the high win rate, it’s possible more players will start playing Storm, raising her pick rate by the end of season one—or maybe players will learn how to counter her and another hero will take her place.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy