How to complete defeat five enemies with Storm or Captain America using Thorfoce in Marvel Rivals

You can unleash the powers of multiple superheroes in Marvel Rivals, working together with your friends to take down an enemy team. For those working through the larger missions, there’s a task where you have to use Storm or Captain America while Thor uses his Thorforce, and then defeat enemies.

For those trying to complete this quest, it may take a good amount of synergy with another player. Not only do you need to play as Storm or Captain America, but someone on your team has to play as Thor. If you don’t have a Thor on your team, you can’t hope to complete this quest, which means you’re out of luck attempting to get the reward. So long as you play with at least one other person, or want for someone to play as Thor, you’ll be able to complete this challenge. Here’s how you use Thorfoce to defeat five enemies while playing as Storm or Captain America in Marvel Rivals.

How to get Thorforce as Storm or Captain America in Marvel Rivals

Thorforce is a passive Storm and Captain America get while having Thor on their team. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thorforce is a passive ability you can get while playing as Storm or Captain America and you have Thor on your team. Because it’s a passive Team-up effect, you’ll always have it so long as at least one teammate is playing Thor during your Marvel Rivals match. Rather than relying on a particular ability from Thor, the passive should make it much easier to be able to complete this quest.

The real trick, however, is making sure you’re taking advantage of this while playing as Storm or Captain America. For Captain America, whenever he throws his shield, there’s an electrical effect applied to the weapon. If you’re playing as Storm, you can fire out a lightning bolt that can hit multiple enemies if they’re standing next to each other.

You have to activate this ability, which means when you’re ready to use it as Captain America or Storm, press the C key on mouse and keyboard, the A button on your Xbox controller, or the X button on your PlayStation controller. If you defeat an enemy and you don’t hit the key, it won’t count toward the quest’s growing total.

How to defeat enemies using Thorforce in Marvel Rivals

Between the two characters, it all comes down to your playstyle and who you want to focus on. For anyone struggling with taking out enemies, playing as Captain America to complete this quest might be a better idea. Cap has far more health than Storm and can charge straight at enemies, taking the fight to them. Plus, the Thorforce passive applies to his shield, which means you can use multiple abilities against them before it goes away.

Storm, on the other hand, has the single lightning bolt from Thorforce that can she send out. It’s different from the traditional one can she send out, which is likely associated with the quest you need to complete. She’s also easier to take down and defeat, due to being a Duelist, and she has far less health. She can do more damage overall than Captain America, which is a plus.

The way to complete the quest is to defeat five people while this passive is available as Storm or Captain America. We recommend going with Captain America as he has a higher chance of engaging the enemy directly and using more abilities that can trigger the Thorforce passive in Marvel Rivals. The choice is yours, but hopefully, you have a better idea of how to complete this quest and the best way to do it.

