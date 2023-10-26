Smart Marvel Snap play shows Galactus finding an ally to destroy locations

Galactus had been on a roller coaster ride in Marvel Snap. From tweaking his original ability, the devourer of worlds’ monstrous and game-changing ability to destroy the other two locations impacted the game for a long time. His ability may seem more challenging to pull off in today’s meta, though.

The Power of Galactus has been reduced to five, and he now has two conditions to trigger his effect. He needs to be the lone card on the location where you would want to play him, but he needs to win that location in order to destroy the other two locations. These changes caused Galactus decks to decline in usage since activating his ability is quite hard to do. But some players still have a way, especially with the help of some cards.

In the post made by Reddit user theterror987 on Oct. 24, they managed to pull off the classic Galactus play using another known strategy. Here, they used the Wong and Mystique setup, as well as Odin, to trigger Forge’s ability multiple times.

For those who aren’t familiar, Wong has an Ongoing ability to trigger all the On Reveal abilities of cards that will be placed on the same location as him twice. Mystique, on the other hand, copies the Ongoing ability of the last card her user played. As for Odin, he re-activates all On Reveal abilities of the cards that were placed before him on the same location as him. But what made the damage more lethal is the fact that all those cards, including Forge, were placed in Kamar-Taj.

In the Kamar-Taj location, all On Reveal abilities are triggered twice. The Wong and Mystique setup with Odin on Kamar-Taj triggered Forge’s ability for a total of 36 times to boost Galactus’ Power, making it 77 in the process. It was more than enough to outpower the 38-Power made by the player’s opponent in the Elysium location, as well as to destroy the other two locations.

The post garnered almost 2,000 upvotes from fans, as well as some praises because of how smart the player was in setting up the strategy. They also got eight cubes in total because of the win while showing a fist bump emote as the ultimate boost from Forge was happening.

This wasn’t the first time that the Forge strategy with Wong, Mystique, and Odin was featured here. In August, another Reddit user shared their clip of Forge boosting Galactus multiple times. The catch, however, was that they didn’t trigger the ability of Galactus because of Debrii, who created a rock in the Galactus location. Still, they also managed to win with the 58-Power created by the devourer of worlds.

