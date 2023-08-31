Galactus is so broken he still gets the Marvel Snap win after botched play

A popular strategy that never gets old in Marvel Snap is the infamous Galactus play. This involves the devourer of worlds’ ability to destroy the other two locations to make it a one-location play in the end. There are, however, two conditions to activate this powerful effect which can be negated by the opponent most of the time.

To activate the game-changing ability of Galactus, his user must be winning the desired location where he will be played. At the same time, Galactus must be the only card there to trigger the destruction of the other two locations. Negating at least one of these conditions means that Galactus’ ability won’t succeed, which was the case for a Redditor named hahaxx123.

In an Aug. 29 Reddit post, the player showed a clip that displayed how their opponent countered the supposed Galactus play. Debri was played on turn six to eventually place a rock on the Galactus location which already prevented the location-destruction ability from being activated. But the player had a great plan despite countering the Galactus strategy, which was to pump up the devourer of world’s Power.

The player played the Wong and Mystique setup to trigger all On Reveal effects on that setup at least four times (Mystique copies Wong’s Ongoing ability to trigger On Reveal abilities twice). After that, Forge was played to trigger his On Reveal ability to give plus two Power to the next card that they will play. They ended with Odin, which re-activates all On Reveal abilities on the same location where he is played.

The Wong and Mystique setup with Forge and Odin became the catalyst to make a 55-Power Galactus to ensure that his ability would be triggered. Debri, however, prevented the locations from being destroyed. Still, the enormous Power that was created by the player secured the win on the left Monster Metropolis location, giving a bonus three Power boost to Galactus since he became the card with the highest Power there.

The player won the match after creating negative seven, 21, and 58-Power on the three locations, giving them the win on the middle and left locations. The post garnered almost 200 upvotes, as well as praise from some users because of the high IQ play that was demonstrated despite the botched destruction of locations. Kneel before Galactus, indeed, but thanks to his friends for making him invincible.

