Second Dinner powers up Avengers, X-Men card combos in Marvel Snap’s ‘imbalance’ patch

Marvel Snap’s newest “imbalance” patch will add power to decks that play groups of Avengers or X-Men, keeping with this month’s theme of Avengers vs. X-Men.

Recommended Videos

The first “imbalance” patch last month powered up Marvel couples (Gambit and Rogue, Iron Man and Rescue, etc.), but this one focuses on the team dynamic of two super-teams that have had dozens of different members throughout the decades.

Are you team A or X? Image via Second Dinner

“During this month’s Imbalance Patch, choose a side in the Avengers vs. X-Men conflict!” Second Dinner said. “Pick your favorite team, fill your deck with its strongest heroes, and gain in-game power bonuses.”

The Avengers side of things is all about working together (or “assembling,” as a certain Captain might say), while the X-Men are just happy to be there. Locations with three or more Avengers characters will get plus-three power, while any X-Men will get plus-one power once four of them have been deployed.

Second Dinner did not specify how long the event will last, but it’s begun already and will use new cards like Hope Summers, Pixie, and Mockingbird from this season, along with upcoming cards Cannonball and War Machine.

With so many possible combos, it’s likely best to simply add certain Avengers or X-Men cards into existing decks, but cooking up a full X-Men or full Avengers deck will also be fun.

For the full list of applicable cards, check out the lists below.

Marvel Snap Avengers vs. X-Men event

Power up with the Professor and pals. Image via Second Dinner

Avengers cards

(Locations with three Avengers have plus-three power)

Ant-Man

Black Panther

Black Widow

Bucky Barnes (and Winter Soldier)

Captain America

Captain Marvel

Daredevil

Doctor Strange

Echo

Falcon

Hawkeye

Hercules

Hulk

Iron Fist

Iron Lad

Iron Man

Jessica Jones

Luke Cage

Mockingbird

Moon Knight

Ms. Marvel

Nova

Quake

Quicksilver

Rescue

Scarlet Witch

Shang-Chi

She-Hulk

Spider-Man

Spider-Woman

Stature

Thor

Vision

Wasp

Wong

X-Men cards

(Once you play four, X-Men have plus-one power)

Angel

Armor

Beast

Bishop

Cable

Cannonball

Colossus

Cyclops

Dazzler

Forge

Gambit

Havok

Hope Summers

Iceman

Jean Grey

Jubilee

Kitty Pryde

Magik

Mirage

Multiple Man

Namor

Negasonic Teenage Warhead

Nightcrawler

Pixie

Polaris

Professor X

Psylocke

Rogue

Storm

Strong Guy

Sunspot

White Queen

Wolfsbane

Wolverine

X-23

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more