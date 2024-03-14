Second Dinner powers up Avengers, X-Men card combos in Marvel Snap’s ‘imbalance’ patch

Marvel Snap’s newest “imbalance” patch will add power to decks that play groups of Avengers or X-Men, keeping with this month’s theme of Avengers vs. X-Men.
The first “imbalance” patch last month powered up Marvel couples (Gambit and Rogue, Iron Man and Rescue, etc.), but this one focuses on the team dynamic of two super-teams that have had dozens of different members throughout the decades.
“During this month’s Imbalance Patch, choose a side in the Avengers vs. X-Men conflict!” Second Dinner said. “Pick your favorite team, fill your deck with its strongest heroes, and gain in-game power bonuses.”
The Avengers side of things is all about working together (or “assembling,” as a certain Captain might say), while the X-Men are just happy to be there. Locations with three or more Avengers characters will get plus-three power, while any X-Men will get plus-one power once four of them have been deployed.
Second Dinner did not specify how long the event will last, but it’s begun already and will use new cards like Hope Summers, Pixie, and Mockingbird from this season, along with upcoming cards Cannonball and War Machine.
With so many possible combos, it’s likely best to simply add certain Avengers or X-Men cards into existing decks, but cooking up a full X-Men or full Avengers deck will also be fun.
For the full list of applicable cards, check out the lists below.
Marvel Snap Avengers vs. X-Men event
Avengers cards
(Locations with three Avengers have plus-three power)
- Ant-Man
- Black Panther
- Black Widow
- Bucky Barnes (and Winter Soldier)
- Captain America
- Captain Marvel
- Daredevil
- Doctor Strange
- Echo
- Falcon
- Hawkeye
- Hercules
- Hulk
- Iron Fist
- Iron Lad
- Iron Man
- Jessica Jones
- Luke Cage
- Mockingbird
- Moon Knight
- Ms. Marvel
- Nova
- Quake
- Quicksilver
- Rescue
- Scarlet Witch
- Shang-Chi
- She-Hulk
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Woman
- Stature
- Thor
- Vision
- Wasp
- Wong
X-Men cards
(Once you play four, X-Men have plus-one power)
- Angel
- Armor
- Beast
- Bishop
- Cable
- Cannonball
- Colossus
- Cyclops
- Dazzler
- Forge
- Gambit
- Havok
- Hope Summers
- Iceman
- Jean Grey
- Jubilee
- Kitty Pryde
- Magik
- Mirage
- Multiple Man
- Namor
- Negasonic Teenage Warhead
- Nightcrawler
- Pixie
- Polaris
- Professor X
- Psylocke
- Rogue
- Storm
- Strong Guy
- Sunspot
- White Queen
- Wolfsbane
- Wolverine
- X-23