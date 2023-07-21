Newest Spider-Man 2 trailer made players fall in love with one controversial change

Insomniac Games released a new story trailer for its upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on July 20, and fans are in awe of one change that has been controversial in the past.

The trailer shows all the major characters in the game, including Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Mary Jane Watson, and Harry Osborne. In Spider-Man: Miles Morales Peter had his face model changed, which fans weren’t fond of. Well, it turns out Spider-Man 2 will still be using these updated models to Peter, but also Miles and MJ, which fans now love.

“I don’t care what anyone says, Peter’s face looks great here,” says the top comment under the post on Spider-Man’s Reddit. “Yeah it looks absolutely amazing honestly. This 100% just made me flip my opinions on the face entirely. Changing it was a good decision,” another one adds.

Fans weren’t also shy to compare some of the new models to celebrities. “Miles got that Jaden Smith cut,” one player wrote. Additionally, they also praise Mary Jane’s new look.

All in all, players believe Insomniac finally did these characters justice, and can’t wait for October 20, when the game is scheduled to come out. After Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ release, a lot of them found the new models to be the main point of criticism and wished they could have changed back to the original ones.

Players are also shocked by how good Venom looks. Screenshot via PlayStation (YouTube)

But, the updated faces aren’t the only aspect of the trailer they love. The glimpse of Venom, which has been basically confirmed to be Harry in the trailer, or new details about Peter and Miles’ story arcs have also been admired. Like most of the Spidey fans, we agree. The game looks like it’s going to live up to our expectations, which were high after the phenomenal previous titles in the franchise.

