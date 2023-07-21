‘We’re going to heal the world’: Venom gets sinister in surprise Spider-Man 2 trailer

Spider-Man 2 is one of 2023’s most anticipated games and now that we have a story trailer things are only getting more exciting. Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Venom, and Kraven. What more could Marvel fans ask for in this sequel? The new trailer from today has it all and we even get more of that unresolved Harry Osborn plot too.

Like the films, comics, and other Spider-Man material, Peter Parker and Harry Osborn are best friends in the game. From what we can see, his condition has improved drastically from how it was in the first game’s post-credits scene.

The new trailer, shared on July 20, highlighted foes we will face, with Kraven seemingly the main antagonist and Venom acting as a secondary foe and ally along the way.

“We’re going to heal the world” is a line we hear repeated during the Spider-Man 2 story trailer, both from Harry Osborn and from Venom at the end. The difference is, when Venom says it, this quite innocent phrase comes off more like a threat.

This almost two-minute-long trailer that debuted for San Diego Comic-Con on July 20 doesn’t give away the whole story, so we should have plenty of new twists to uncover when players are hands-on later this year.

Related: When does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game release?

To get fans even more excited, Sony also unveiled a fresh Spider-Man 2-PS5 that is the perfect way for Marvel gamers to jump in on the current generation of gaming.

About the author