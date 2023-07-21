PlayStation is launching a limited-time Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 bundle ahead of the launch of the new Marvel Spider-Man 2 game. This exciting new bundle will feature a custom PS5 console cover design and a matching DualSense wireless controller that genuinely captures the threat that is Venom.

Where to pre-order the Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle

Pre-orders for the limited-edition Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle will begin on July 28, 2023. For players in the following countries, you can pre-order this limited edition bundle directly from PlayStation:

United States

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Belgium

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Italy, Spain

Austria

Portugal

It will also be available at other retailers, but more information on which other retailers and the cost will be provided soon.

Revealing the PS5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle.



First details: https://t.co/0LCQyoR402 pic.twitter.com/n3nrMiYYP0 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 20, 2023

While this bundle will also be available in other countries from retailers, PlayStation hasn’t yet confirmed which other countries will have the Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle available. I’ll update this article when I have more details.

When does the PlayStation 5 Spider-Man 2 bundle launch?

All the items, including the Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle, will be available for purchase from September 1, 2023, and include the following:

The PS5 Console Limited Edition Marvel Spider-Man 2 bundle

PS5 Console Marvel Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition cover

PS5 Digital Edition Marvel Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Console covers

DualSense Wireless Controller Marvel Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition

If you pre-order or purchase the PS5 bundle, you’ll receive a voucher that can only be redeemed when Spider-Man 2 officially launches on October 20, 2023.

Those who purchase the bundle with the digital Standard Edition will also get the same pre-order incentives, including an early unlock of the Arachknight Suit for Peter with three variations, an early unlock of the Shadow Spider Suit for Miles (which will also have three variations), an early unlock of the Web Grabber gadget, and three skill points.

Related: Venom gets sinister in surprise Spider-Man 2 trailer

So, if you’re ready to battle it out to get your hands on one of these limited-edition Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundles or covers, pre-orders open later this month, on Friday, July 28, a good while before the official launch of Spider-Man 2.

About the author