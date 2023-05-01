Marvel Snap’s Iron Lad: Cost, power, abilities, and variants

Iron Man may get all of the shine when it comes to well-known Marvel characters, but Marvel Snap’s new card Iron Lad is coming for the iron crown when it comes to power in the digital card battle game.

While Iron Lad may be a lesser-known comic book character to the masses, he’s most likely going to become a mainstay in Marvel Snap as a very powerful four-power card when he arrives during the May 2023 season of the game.

Iron Lad is not a young Tony Stark, contrary to what his appearance and name may suggest. He’s actually an alternate universe version of Kang the Conqueror, a fellow Marvel Snap card, and just as powerful, if not even more so.

Related: Marvel Snap’s Nebula: Cost, power, abilities, and variants

Here’s everything you need to know about Iron Lad dropping in Marvel Snap.

Iron Lad abilities in Marvel Snap

Image via Nuverse

Card stats: 4 Energy, 6 Power

4 Energy, 6 Power Card text: On Reveal: Copy the text of your deck’s top card.

Iron Lad is a very powerful card being added to Marvel Snap during the Guardians Greatest Hits season. As a four-energy, six-power card, he offers decent value on that alone. But his ability is what sets him apart from the pack.

Related: Marvel Snap’s Howard the Duck: Cost, power, abilities, and variants

This four-drop card has an On Reveal ability that will copy the text of whatever the top card of your deck is, effectively allowing you to double some of the strongest cards in the game.

The card will copy the effects of any card with ability text, like Iron Man, Black Panther, Devil Dinosaur, Darkhawk, or even Galactus. But without knowing your top card, there’s a bit of randomness to how Iron Lad will play out.

Iron Lad will combo very well with another new card in May 2023, Howard the Duck, which has an Ongoing ability that allows you to see the top card of your deck, removing the RNG and mystery behind playing Iron Lad.

Iron Lad will join Marvel Snap as a Series Five card on May 9, dropping to Series Four in July and into Series Three in October.

All Iron Lad variants in Marvel Snap

Image via Nuverse Image via Nuverse Image via Nuverse

According to data-mined game files, there are several variants for Iron Lad within the game to begin with, including variants by Dan Hipp, Volmi, and Eduardo Francisco. More variants will likely be added to the game over time.