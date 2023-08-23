Marvel Snap viewership increased over 14,000 percent in 24 hours with enticing rewards

It was a day unlike any other before it.

It’s been a very exciting few days for Marvel Snap and its players.

After launching on Steam in early access this past October, the card battler officially launched on PC yesterday with an all-new widescreen UI and an exclusive reward. To celebrate, the game’s first-ever Twitch drops were deployed, helping to bring about a monumental gain in viewership on the platform.

That’s a big peak. Screenshot by Dot Esports via SullyGnome

The chart above, courtesy of Twitch viewership tracker SullyGnome, shows just how drastic the increase in viewership was. Further helped by sponsored streams from popular broadcasters like Hasan, it was easily the most successful day for the game on Twitch since it launched.

To further illustrate the wild increase, at 8pm on Monday night, viewership peaked at around 1,700 viewers. Just 24 hours later, following the hype of the official PC launch and new drops to earn, it peaked at well over 245,000.

That’s an increase of over 14,000 percent, proving that viewers will show up in droves when there’s free loot to earn, including card variants, card boosters, avatars, and credits to spend in-game and upgrade the cards.

And it wasn’t just sponsored streams. Daily Snap streamers like Dekkster, DeraJN, and JeffHoogland all saw dramatic increases to their viewer counts as part of the inception of drops.

What may be most shocking is that the game’s previous peak on Twitch was just over 31,000 on the launch night of Oct. 18, 2022, according to SullyGnome.

The viewership has already begun to taper off after most players earned their drops, which also included a Gamescom stream-exclusive reward of a Spider-Man variant, showing how powerful the offer of free loot can be for a game.

