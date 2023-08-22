Marvel Snap’s official PC launch is here, featuring all-new interface and widescreen UI

The next evolution of the card battler is here.

Marvel Snap’s future is looking bright thanks to some new updates in the pipeline coming to the game very soon.

Snap made a recent announcement that the long-anticipated UI rework for the PC version of the game was coming, and it was indeed. In fact, the PC interface is already live now with a new update, before the reveal was even made during today’s gamescom Opening Night Live stream.

She’s a beauty. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In-game UI looks very different. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since its launch last year, Snap on PC featured the same mobile UI with bezels flanking the game screen on the right and left sides. Now, the UI is fully widescreen and includes new placement for the Snap, Next Turn, and Retreat buttons, along with an all-new menu screen.

In a new video when players start up the game, Second Dinner also teased what looked like some collaborative cosmetics, such as a Sailor Moon variant for Squirrel Girl, and a new mech variant for Devil Dinosaur.

The video is likely set to debut shortly at gamescom’s Opening Night Live, which also has Twitch drops for the game, including a variant for Spider-Man, or Gold for those who already own it.

Marvel Snap’s new season for September begins next week, and its current season “Big in Japan” is ongoing.

