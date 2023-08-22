Marvel Snap’s new Series 5 card is a clone of Wolverine, but she may be even better

She just may be the best there is at what she does.

The newest Series Five card added to Marvel Snap is another solid addition for fans of the Discard and Destroy archetypes, and she fits with this season’s theme of Big in Japan, highlighting Wolverine’s adventures in the country.

Her name is Laura Kinney, also known as X-23, and she is a badass. She’s also a clone of Wolverine and later became his adopted daughter of sorts. You may remember a young version of her from the excellent 2017 film, Logan.

X-23’s ability set is close to Wolverine’s, but she may end up being better in certain decks thanks to how she functions and what she can add to a match.

Marvel Snap new card for Aug. 21: X-23

Two claws are better than three? Image via Nuverse

Card stats: One Cost, Two Power

One Cost, Two Power Card text: When this is discarded or destroyed, regenerate it at a random location and you get Plus One Energy next turn.

Just like Wolverine, X-23 can never die. When destroyed or discarded, she will simply regenerate over and over again, giving you extra energy each time. This makes her useful in several different decks.

X-23 will likely slot in nicely as a one-drop in just about any Destroy archetype deck you can think of. Along with Wolverine, Deadpool, and Sabretooth, she’s a card that never goes away and always benefits from being destroyed by cards like Carnage, Killmonger, Venom, or Deathlok.

Her ability to give energy to play cards on a curve will be a boon to decks featuring Galactus or Nimrod, allowing you to play out their powerful abilities earlier in the game. She’s hard-countered by cards like Cosmo and Armor, though, so be sure to keep an eye out.

She will likely be less useful in Discard decks, where she’ll pair nicely with Colleen Wing. But once she’s on the board, she’s there to stay and can’t have her ability triggered again unless played in some type of hybrid Discard/Destroy deck.

X-23 is available now in this week’s Spotlight Cache, or in the Token Shop for 6,000 Collector’s Tokens.

