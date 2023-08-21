Marvel Snap’s first Twitch drops include Spider-Man variant and more during gamescom stream

Twitch drops are finally here for Marvel Snap.

Second Dinner announced the first Twitch viewership reward for Marvel Snap today and it’s tied to the game’s appearance on the gamescom Opening Night Live stream tomorrow, Aug. 22. But this is just the beginning.

The game’s developer is expected to announce some upcoming content for Snap, which could include the official launch of the PC version of the game, along with other quality-of-life changes teased in a recently updated road map.

Snap players and fans need to only link their accounts to earn progress for the drops during the livestream, which will take place in the afternoon tomorrow. And it’s expected that new and different drops will be added over time to help boost the game’s viewership and give free content to players.

The gamescom Opening Night Live stream will have announcements for several popular games, but Snap’s appearance has been teased by the developer since last week. With several items due to drop soon from the road map, the anticipation is high.

Here’s everything players need to do to earn some sweet loot for free in Snap.

How to get Marvel Snap Twitch drops

Twitch drops are here. Image via Nuverse

To get Twitch drops for Marvel Snap, you have to link your Snap account to your Twitch account. Here’s how to do it:

Log into your Snap account on the game’s website.

Link your Twitch account on the very same page.

Click “Confirm Link.”

Watch gamescom Opening Night Live (1pm CT on Aug. 22) or any co-stream for 30 minutes.

The drops will appear in-game in the Inbox section.

If done correctly, the Snap site will have a purple “Start Watching” button underneath the “Link your account” section.

Marvel Snap gamescom Twitch Drops

Are you trying to get your hands on this variant? Image via Nuverse

Here’s everything you can get from Marvel Snap’s first set of Twitch drops:

Spider-Man Grecke Variant

Spider-Man Grecke Avatar

65 Spider-Man Boosters

1,200 Gold (if you already own the Grecke Variant)

