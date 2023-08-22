Marvel Snap celebrates official PC launch with daily login rewards, new Twitch drops

Today is a big day for Marvel Snap fans and the developers of the game with the inception of both Twitch drops and the game’s official launch on PC.

The widescreen UI and overall overhaul to the game on PC is now live via a new update on Steam, and to celebrate the release, Snap will be giving away all kinds of goodies to players of the game in the coming weeks.

A Devil Dinosaur variant, boosters, credits, and variants for Moon Girl, Nightcrawler, and Sunspot are just part of the highlights of what players can get for no extra charge within the game’s next season as part of the PC celebration.

Here’s all the free loot that players can earn simply by logging into Marvel Snap on PC or watching it on Twitch to celebrate the game’s launch on PC.

How to get Twitch drops on Marvel Snap

To get Twitch drops for Marvel Snap, players only have to link their Snap account to their Twitch account. It’s a simple process that only requires a few steps:

Log into your Snap account on the game’s website.

Link your Twitch account on the very same page.

Click “Confirm Link.”

Watch Marvel Snap streams during the applicable time periods (see below).

The drops will appear in-game in the Inbox section.

Marvel Snap Devil Dinosaur mech variant

Players can unlock this Mech variant for Devil Dinosaur simply by logging into the game on PC between Aug. 22 at 11am CT and Sept. 21 at 2pm CT.

Marvel Snap daily login rewards

200 Gold (Starts Aug. 23 at 11am CT)

65 Devil Dinosaur Boosters (Starts Aug. 24 at 11am CT)

Mech Devil Dinosaur Avatar (Starts Aug. 25 at 11am CT)

500 Credits (Starts Aug. 26 at 11am CT)

Three Gold Conquest Tickets (Starts Aug. 27 at 11am CT)

300 Gold (Starts Aug. 28 at 11am CT)

Premium Mystery Variant (Starts Aug. 29 at 11am CT)

Marvel Snap Twitch drops

These Twitch drops will be available on Twitch from 11am CT on Aug. 22 until Aug. 30 at 1:59am CT.

Watch for two hours

Nightcrawler Variant

Nightcrawler Avatar

Title: “What is this, Wizard Poker?”

35 Nightcrawler Boosters

200 Credits

Watch for four hours

Moon Girl Variant

Moon Girl Avatar

Title: “I’m an Influencer”

35 Moon Girl Boosters

200 Credits

Watch for six hours

Sunspot Variant

Sunspot Avatar

Title: “I Am Streaming This LIVE”

65 Sunspot Boosters

250 Credits

