Marvel Snap players tip High Evolutionary to totally replace one iconic meta deck

While Marvel Snap patches and new cards are pretty regular, it’s not uncommon for one feature or card to change the meta entirely. And this is precisely what players predict will happen when High Evolutionary is introduced on May 23.

High Evolutionary, which may well be Marvel Snap’s best card yet, is a four-cost, seven-Power card with a unique ability that unlocks the secret ability of all your cards with no abilities at the start of the game.

This includes vanilla cards like Misty Knight, Shocker, Cyclops, The Thing, and the mighty five-cost nine-power Abomination.

With such a unique ability, many believe this card will open up decks like Thanos or even replace Patriot decks entirely, and claimed as much on Reddit on April 23.

Patriot decks revolve around ‘vanilla’ cards, which are cards with no effects or abilities, like Wasp, Shocker, and Cyclops, because he has an Ongoing ability that grants plus two Power to all cards without an ability.

Although the Power boost is excellent, the idea of unlocking a secret ability in these vanilla Snap cards has many players eager to try him as a replacement in vanilla-based decks. Others believe he’ll be a considerable upgrade to Lockjaw decks or even to Thanos decks and could spike to the top of the metagame in those lottery-based cores.

With one of the most dominant decks being Patriot Surfer, High Evolutionary may well change the Snap meta. And many are already speculating about which control cards need to be added to decks and how soon he will be nerfed by Second Dinner.

But the consensus, at least right now, is he will be an exciting addition that will change the meta and either upgrade some of the more dominant Marvel Snap decks.