With a seemingly never-ending roster of heroes, villains, and all those in between to choose from, Marvel Snap looks primed to be the next big card game in the industry with consistent support from the developers at Second Dinner.

With each season, Marvel Snap is adding more cards featuring fun characters from the expansive Marvel universe, each with their own unique abilities that could create for some fun (or frustrating) decks.

Whether fans are looking for a new On Reveal card, an Ongoing card, or something to destroy your opponent’s board and ruin their day, there’s likely to be some awesome new additions to player collections every few weeks thanks to Marvel Snap’s current new release cadence.

Here’s the release schedule for new cards in Marvel Snap.

Marvel SNAP card release dates in Savage Land

Savage Land is a longer season than most in Marvel Snap. While the majority of seasons are only three weeks long, Savage Land is five weeks long, meaning there will be five new cards released throughout the season.

Savage Land will have a new card join Series Five every week all the way through Tuesday, Jan. 31, including more Savage Land-themed cards like Shanna and Sauron. The current season ends on Monday, Feb. 6.

Here are all of the cards coming to Marvel Snap, and their release dates:

– Jan. 4: Silver Surfer – Series Five Release

– Series Five Release – Jan. 10: Sauron – Series Five Release

– Series Five Release – Jan. 17: Shanna – Series Five Release

– Series Five Release – Jan. 24: Dazzler – Series Five Release

– Series Five Release – Jan. 31: Shadow King – Series Five Release

On Reveal: Remove the abilities from all Ongoing cards in your hand and deck. | Image via Marvel Snap Zone On Reveal: Add a random 1-Cost card to each location | Image via Marvel Snap Zone Ongoing: If you have 4 cards at each location, +6 Power. | Image via Marvel Snap Zone On Reveal: Set all cards here to their original base Power. | Image via Marvel SNAP

More new cards will be coming soon with each successive Marvel Snap season.

