Yesterday’s Marvel Snap update brought some interesting balance changes, but files added into the game’s back-end that have since been datamined have the game’s community very excited for the future.

The bulk of the excitement is surrounding a datamined new Series Five card release, High Evolutionary. The powerful Marvel character, set to appear in the Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 movie to coincide with May’s datamined Guardians theme, could reinvigorate some of the game’s least-used cards.

According to the leaks, High Evolutionary is a four-energy, seven-power card, which is already pretty great value. But it’s his ability text that has Snap players thoroughly excited for his release.

“At the start of the game, unlock the secret ability of all your cards with no abilities,” the card’s text says, according to the datamine. And this opens up a world of possibilities for several of the game’s under-utilized cards.

“Oh man, this card is fucking rad and absolutely deserves a spot in Series Five for at least a very long time,” a commenter in a Reddit thread discussing the datamine said. “So cool, my only hope is all of this works/gels like you expect it would. Having another take on the no abilities deck is a fantastic idea.”

Wasp, Misty Knight, Shocker, Cyclops, The Thing, Abomination, and The Hulk are all Snap cards that offer no ability text whatsoever to go along with their varying energy power levels. Currently, unless you pair them with Patriot to buff their power, they are generally useless at high levels of play.

Now, it appears they all soon could have their own unique abilities if played in a deck with High Evolutionary. And the card doesn’t even have to be played to change several cards’ ability text.

“And you don’t even have to play him?” another excited Reddit poster said. “Oh hell yeah, definitely waiting for this to come out. Meta or not, this look neat.”

Image via MarvelSnapZone

Here’s the current list of datamined abilities for the “no ability” cards:

Evolved Wasp: On Reveal: Afflict 2 random enemy cards here with -1 Power.

On Reveal: Afflict 2 random enemy cards here with -1 Power. Evolved Misty Knight: When you end a turn with unspent Energy, give another friendly card +1 Power.

When you end a turn with unspent Energy, give another friendly card +1 Power. Evolved Shocker: On Reveal: Give the leftmost card in your hand -1 Cost.

On Reveal: Give the leftmost card in your hand -1 Cost. Evolved Cyclops: When you end a turn with unspent Energy, afflict 2 random enemies here with -1 Power.

When you end a turn with unspent Energy, afflict 2 random enemies here with -1 Power. Evolved The Thing: On Reveal: Afflict a random enemy card here with -1 Power. Repeat this twice more.

On Reveal: Afflict a random enemy card here with -1 Power. Repeat this twice more. Evolved Abomination: Costs 1 less for each enemy card in play that’s afflicted with negative Power.

Costs 1 less for each enemy card in play that’s afflicted with negative Power. Evolved Hulk: Ongoing: +2 Power for each turn you ended with unspent Energy.

Because of High Evolutionary’s truly unique ability, many players believe this will be a permanent Series Five “big bad” card, joining the likes of Thanos and Galactus as cards that will never drop into Series Four or Series Three.

As with previous datamined cards, High Evolutionary’s stats and ability are subject to change. But for now, Snap players have already begun to theorycraft new decks around these evolved abilities.

The datamine says that High Evolutionary will be added to Series Five on May 23.