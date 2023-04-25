Marvel Snap May 2023 season leak: All cards, Nebula battle pass, variants, and more

The new Marvel Snap update brings more than just long-awaited balances for players and new ways to acquire cards. Data miners are usually more interested in content that has not been revealed by the developer.

Every time the Marvel Snap files are updated, players can get a glimpse at what’s to come in the game’s future. Although this data does not become concrete until an official announcement, at one time or another it usually ends up making its way into the game.

Here’s what data mines have revealed about Marvel Snap’s May 2023 season.

Marvel Snap May 2023 season: Guardians of the Galaxy

On Mar. 21, Marvel Snap’s files were updated to include information about the future seasons. The information has been data mined and revealed that the May battle pass card will be Nebula.

Along with Nebula, Star-Lord and Gamora will also feature prominently in a season that coincides with the theatrical release of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 film.

Image via Snap.fan

The battle pass for May 2023 includes the three aforementioned characters and variants for them, along with three avatars for those characters and two more Marvel Snap card backs following the same theme.

Marvel Snap Nebula leaked card abilities

Image via Second Dinner

Card stats: 1 Energy, 1 Power

1 Energy, 1 Power Card text: On Reveal: If your opponent played a card here this turn, x2 Power and put this in your hand.

If this card arrives in the next season, it will be available in the new season pass. After the season is over, it will then be included in Series Five cards and can be purchased in the Token Shop for 6,000 Collector’s Tokens.

Nebula fully utilizes the Guardians of the Galaxy archetype of predicting where the opponent will play their card to get stronger, but she is able to do this multiple times and rewards the player who demonstrates good prediction skills.

Marvel Snap May 2023 season cards leak

The following cards were data mined in the March 21 update and could be added to Series Five throughout the season’s duration. You can check the full details here.

Image via Snap.fan Image via Snap.fan Image via Snap.fan Image via Snap.fan

Iron Lad – May 9

Card stats: 4 Energy, 6 Power

4 Energy, 6 Power Card text: On Reveal: Copy the text of your deck’s top card.

Howard the Duck – May 16

Card stats: 1 Energy, 2 Power

1 Energy, 2 Power Card text: Ongoing: Tap this to see the top card of your deck.

High Evolutionary – May 23

Card stats: 4 Energy, 7 Power

4 Energy, 7 Power Card text: At the start of the game, unlock the secret ability of all your cards with no abilities.

The Living Tribunal – May 30

Card stats: 6 Energy, 4 Power

6 Energy, 4 Power Card text: Ongoing: Split your total Power evenly among all locations.

When does Marvel Snap’s May 2023 season start?

May 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy season will begin on May 1, 2023 at 10pm CT.