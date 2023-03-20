Marvel Snap players agree these cards need a nerf in the next patch

Marvel Snap players mostly agreed upon three cards that need to see nerfs in the next patch.

The discussion began on March 19 under a post on the game’s subreddit, which pointed out that Thanos and Shuri should be slammed with the nerf hammer in the next update, similarly to how Leader was weakened by the developers recently. In the comments section, numerous players hoped that Thanos, Shuri, and Quinjet see some kind of change in the nearby future.

In the same post, some players suggested a few possible fixes that could work for these cards without killing them completely, as the devs did with Leader. They suggested that Thanos’ infinity stones should start in a player’s deck so that their costs aren’t lowered by the Quinjet later on.

Currently, Thanos adds six infinity stones cards to a player’s deck, with each of them having a powerful effect. When a player plays a Quinjet afterward, all cards that didn’t start in their deck (including infinity stones) have their cost lowered by one energy, making the stones cost nothing to play.

Shuri, on the other hand, doubles the power of the next card played, which combos brutally with She-Hulk or Redskull, which can then be followed up by Taskmaster.

As of now, Shuri sits on a 56.6 percent win rate in the last seven days, according to Marvel Snap Zone. Thanos has boasted a 55 percent win rate in the same time span, so you can see why people think these cards need to be toned down a bit.

The exact date of the next Marvel Snap patch remains unknown, but a new season starts in two weeks, so it should come then at the latest.