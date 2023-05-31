Marvel Snap player dominates with lucky Arnim Zola play to destroy another Galactus user

Galactus players tend to use a very predictable strategy almost all the time in Marvel Snap. Their line of play typically revolves around Galactus on turn four or five, another major unit on turn five (if Galactus is played on turn four), such as Doctor Octopus, Spider-Man, or Hobgoblin, and ending with Knull on turn six.

While this can be effective most of the time, especially if a lot of cards were destroyed to beef up Knull’s power, it prove not to be the case for a Reddit user who slayed a Galactus foe.

The user posted their end-game result where the opponent used the typical Galactus-Knull combo. The player elaborated on what happened in turn six that led to their eventual win in the end. According to them, they won because of Arnim Zola, which can destroy a card and summon copies of it to other locations.

Arnim Zola destroyed the Hobgoblin that went to the user’s side of the location in the process. But since there are no other locations, it just destroyed the Hobgobin that their opponent played which went to the user’s side. Its negative eight Power was then added to the total Power of Knull, decreasing their opponent’s Power. At the end of the game, our precious Reddit user won by outscoring their opponent with just one point, both of which had negative power thanks to the Jotunheim location.

Indeed, some established strategies can be countered most of the time since their high playing volume in the game is already given. But this player, in particular, had a bit of luck to turn the game upside down, making the Galactus user pay for playing the most hated strategy in Marvel Snap.

