Marvel Snap glitch made player think an invisible variant for Invisible Woman appeared

Collecting card variants is one of the most rewarding and interesting features Marvel Snap has to offer. These alternate art designs for the cards were made by various visual artists and allow you to amass a vast collection of your favourite cards. One glitch almost made a player believe that a variant that appeared in the Token Shop was a cut above the rest.

User Bocmana on Reddit posted a screen grab from their Token Shop. The Ultimate Variant section showed what the user thought was a literal invisible variant for Invisible Woman. It was just plain black and did not show anything, making Bocmana believe that it was a meme variant for a second. Though it was just a glitch after all, it made other users laugh and react.

Some pitched the idea to make that invisible variant a reality. User Bereman99 even suggested that an “amazing” variant of Invisible Woman “would be one where she is invisible until the end of the game and then appears on the card as she reveals the others with her.”

Invisible Woman is a two-cost, two-Power card with the ability that reads “Ongoing: Cards you play here are not revealed until the game ends,” so making a funny variant based on this ability makes sense.

Marvel Snap is no stranger to some developer shenanigans. A rock avatar became available for purchase for a limited time when the “A Hand Full of Rocks” bundle was released. It had a serious price tag of $9.99 which contained a rock avatar and the “I Got a Rock” title. Rocks are oftentimes useless in the game, but a lot of fans grabbed the bundle and used the rock avatar in their games. Someone also made an absurdly powerful Rock in an amazing play.

Image via Second Dinner

With the rock bundle becoming a reality, it is possible that card variants such as what Bocmana wants for Invisible Woman could be reality. Some hilarious and fun ideas to be considered by Second Dinner, such as the “dust” variants for the heroes and villains wiped out by Thanos when he snapped, or even a frozen and fresh out-of-the-water Captain America.