In most trading card games, the actual cards players can collect different versions of base cards featuring special and unique artwork. In Marvel Snap, these alternate art cards are called variants, derived from the term used in the Marvel universe for different forms of the same person inside of the multiverse.

These card variants in Marvel Snap feature the different characters in various art forms which are different from the original art in their base form. Though these variants do not have additional effects or powers compared to the original art cards, they are considered the more precious form of the card. And collecting these card variants can make a player’s collection more prestigious.

Here are the 10 best-looking card variants in Marvel Snap, ranked, based on their aesthetic and presentation in the game.

10 best-looking card variants in Marvel Snap

10) Wolverine

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Wolverine has one of the most useful and versatile effects in Marvel Snap, especially in decks that focus on the destruction or discard mechanic. So it’s no wonder that it has a handful of variants. This variant of Wolverine where the mutant hero is presented with a darker shade makes him look incredibly powerful, while the rain effect also helps to give the art of the card a sense of drama, giving fans who know Wolverine’s story in the comics or movies a nostalgic effect.

9) Deadpool

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Destruction decks often include Deadpool as a main or sub-offensive option thanks to its ability to return to the hand with double the power when it gets destroyed. In terms of its design, Deadpool has a lot of variations in Marvel Snap, but the one that stands out the most is the Venomized variant of Deadpool, presenting the anti-hero with a larger body build and a head with the classic Venom aesthetic. This design makes Deadpool look more powerful, making it a Super Rare card.

8) Thanos

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

One of the most iconic characters in the Marvel universe, Thanos is known as the first major villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga. In Marvel Snap, the Mad Titan is a six cost, eight power card that gives its user all the Infinity Stones as individual cards with different effects. As for the card itself, it has a variant that presents Thanos holding the Infinity Gauntlet high while seemingly using the stones. This makes him look invincible and a force to be reckoned with, may it be in the Marvel universe or in Marvel Snap.

7) Galactus

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

In the Marvel universe, Galactus is regarded as one of the most powerful entities of all. He consumes energy from planets, giving him the Power Cosmic, a limitless stream of cosmic energy that he channels into various superpowers such as telepathy, energy projection, defining matter, and even creating life. This Super Rare variant of Galactus in Marvel Snap presents the cosmic holding a planet in the palm of his hand, truly showing the magnitude of his abilities. Though its design may seem a bit cartoonish, the power of Galactus’ card counterpart can change the flow of the game quickly.

6) Thor

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Though Thor has his own powers in the Marvel universe, he can unleash his full potential in battle when his hammer, known as Mjolnir, is with him. He can harness and control thunder and lightning with the help of his buddy. He has a handful of card variants in the game, but the Knullified variant stands out thanks to its gothic and menacing design that depicts the god of thunder as a more brutal and merciless opponent on the battlefield.

5) Venom

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Venom is one of the most used cards in decks that focus on the destruction mechanic in Marvel Snap, alongside Carnage and Deadpool. It absorbs the total power of the units it can destroy once you play it, which is patterned after the way it harnesses its superpower in the Marvel universe. And one of its card variants presents Venom as a champion inside a ring, even giving it a championship belt. This variant was made by visual artist Kael Ngu and is one of Venom’s Super Rare variants in the game.

4) Heimdall

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

A staple card for most decks that focus on the Movement mechanic, Heimdall can quickly turn the tides of a game thanks to its ability: “On Reveal: Move your other cards one location to the left.” However, it will require you to do a proper setup on the field in order to maximize its offensive potential. Still, Movement decks rely on Heimdall, especially in the late game thanks to its eight Power points. And the Flaviano variant of Heimdall presents the Asgardian as a menacing warrior with a handful of moons or planets as the background—somehow showing a starry night effect.

3) Doctor Doom

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

In the Marvel universe, Doctor Doom is regarded as one of the most powerful beings since he has a lot of powers and can destroy lives in an instant. In Marvel Snap, he is a six cost, five power unit with a game-changing ability that reads as follows: “On Reveal: Add a 5-Power DoomBot to each other location.” And in this Super Rare variant of Doctor Doom, he is sitting on his throne while seemingly planning another major move which can be devastating.

2) Psylocke

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Ramp decks in Marvel Snap include Psylocke, since it provides additional energy as early as turn three. Its effect can pave the way for players to set up strategies that revolve on summoning more powerful and higher-cost units in the early to mid stages of the game. But even though Psylocke does not have a game-changing effect in terms of offensive prowess, it received one of the best card variants in the game made by Kael Ngu. Psylocke is presented as an ancient warrior-like unit, and it is really an aesthetically-pleasing card.

1) Ultron

Image via Marvel Snap Zone

Ultron is a mechanical invention that became a villain in the Marvel universe. Its design is a metallic robot that can speak and launch various powers, such as releasing power blasts and flying. But one of its variants in Marvel Snap depicts Ultron as a flaming knight with a cape while sitting on a creepy throne. This design made Ultron not just a metallic robot weapon, but a powerful being of its own. A sword is also shown on the bottom part of the variant, making it more majestic yet menacing at the same time. This is the best-looking card variant Marvel Snap has to offer.