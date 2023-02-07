Marvel Snap datamine seemingly details Zabu, Surfer nerfs

Snap.fan shared with the community a recent data mine detailing the supposed nerfs of two of the biggest cards in the Marvel Snap meta, Silver Surfer and Zabu.

As with all datamined content, this information has not been confirmed and may change until it goes live. With that in mind, Second Dinner’s answer to the dominance of these two cards is the following nerfs:

Silver Surfer: From 3/0 “On Reveal: Give your other 3-Cost cards +3 Power.” to 3/2 “On Reveal: Give your other 3-Cost cards +2 Power.”

Zabu: From 3/2 “Ongoing: Your 4-Cost cards cost 2 less. (minimum 1)” to 2/2 “Ongoing: Your 4-Cost cards cost 1 less. (minimum 1)”

Silver Surfer will be given some power of his own in exchange for lowering how much he can power up the other three cost cards. A change that seems to remove some of his power, but without making him too weak in his current role. It is likely that Silver Surfer decks will continue to play the same way but have a reduced win rate due to the difference in power across all locations.

On the other hand, players with Zabu decks may need to rethink how they play. With the new cost reduction for four cost cards, it will not be possible to play the same amount of cards as before. The reduced cost of Zabu could be an amazing opportunity to add it to Mister Negative decks, as it will be possible to play Zabu on turn two and Mister Negative on the next turn, similarly to Psylocke.

Players will have to wait to find out if these cards will receive these nerfs or if they will undergo different changes as Second Dinner has not indicated any specific date for the upcoming changes.