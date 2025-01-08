Marvel Rivals players may need to spend units to avoid mixing up these 2 heroes

You’re mid-battle in Marvel Rivals, dodging ultimates, lining up your shots, and generally trying to keep your team alive when—uh-oh—you misjudge an incoming character’s allegiance and get walloped. Why? Because two very important heroes decided to match their wardrobes, and now you can’t tell them apart.

Recommended Videos

This concern exploded onto the Marvel Rivals subreddit when Redditor Kalequity posted a side-by-side comparison of the Invisible Woman from the Fantastic Four and the already-established blonde Strategist Dagger. Both are rocking sleek bodysuits that are predominantly white with blue accents, and let’s just say their distinct features aren’t going to save you in a chaotic fight.

The post, titled “It’s probably going to be hard to tell the difference between these two during a fight,” has already resonated with players. Considering some are struggling to tell if a Luna Snow ult is friend or foe, this costume similarities here aren’t great.

The similarities between Dagger and Invisible Woman’s outfits are unmistakable. Sure, you can see the differences when they’re standing still, but who has time for that during an ability-laden brawl? The bigger problem is that both characters are Strategists, so misidentifying one as an ally could leave you vulnerable to a very unwelcome attack.

But don’t worry—NetEase has a solution. You just need to fork over some Units.

After Invisible Woman’s release, players will have access to two alternative skins to help distinguish her from her lookalike. The first is a blue recolor of her standard outfit, which makes her look like a walking ode to her classic comics. It’s stylish, practical, and, at 600 Units, relatively affordable at $0.99 per 100 Lattice/Units (thanks to the 1:1 conversion rate).

Then there’s delightfully scandalous Malice skin. For those unfamiliar, Malice is Invisible Woman’s darker alter ego. This skin is all attitude and couldn’t be more different from her rival’s look, but it’ll cost you a lot more. Based on previous skins, expect to shell out somewhere between 1800 and 2200 Units. Not exactly pocket change.

Of course, this whole issue could have been avoided if NetEase had stuck with the Fantastic Four’s classic blue suits instead of opting for white bodysuits. It’s a design decision that I can’t get behind—I had wondered if it was some sort of copyright issue, but if the blue version exists anyway, that can’t be it.

So, unless other players are ready to drop some cash for a wardrobe change, be prepared to take a few accidental hits during battles. If you’re not sure which blonde Strategist is heading your way, the safest bet is probably to run.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy