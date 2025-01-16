Marvel Rivals players are already sick of one character—too bad they’re in every match

Marvel Rivals’ domination of the gaming scene has been something to behold over the last month-plus, with seemingly everybody addicted to the free-to-play hero shooter.

Recommended Videos

But when it seems like everybody is playing the same game for an extended period of time, similar complaints start to mount. Those can be about overpowered characters, tough maps—or annoyingly repeated voice lines like ones from Galacta.

As the announcer, Galacta is everywhere. IImage via Marvel Rivals YouTube

Galacta has caught a bit of a bad wrap since Marvel Rivals released, and it’s mainly for the fact that she’s the announcer in every single game. The daughter of Galactus, her voice is full of spunk and a bit shrill on some lines, sure, but the problem is that she repeats the same lines each game. Her voice actress, Cassandra Lee Morris, has done a fantastic job with the character in Galacta’s first big main stream role.

But the repetitiveness of several voice lines like these are apparently beginning to wear on people:

“Better stop that vehicle!”

“They’re almost halfway, stop them!

“Don’t give them another inch, or else!”

“Epic victory! Biiiig WIN!”

“You’ll need a top-notch team to win this one!”

“Pick your hero! Or villain. I’m not judging…”

“Thirty seconds before you attack. Get ready!”

Honestly, I think the biggest issue is with lines like “you can’t expect to win them all,” which always comes after a loss. No one wants to hear Galacta’s cute attitude after a tilting loss, and I think that’s what most players are tying her to. I definitely don’t want to hear it after my Hela went 3-14 and refused to switch heroes or roles and I lost a bunch of rank points.

But considering that a recent Reddit thread called it an “unpopular opinion” not hating her voice, it seems as though the announcer is getting to players more often than not. Or, at least, they are way more vocal about it than you’d expect, because lots of replies in the discussion agreed that she’s not annoying or they don’t notice her at all.

In a direct comparison to another hero shooter, Overwatch 2, that game’s announcer Athena has more of a laid-back, soothing tone to her voice, so it doesn’t feel as noticeable. But she’s also not as prominent in the game. Galacta is definitely front and center in all forms of Marvel Rivals, and I don’t really have an issue with that. She’s this game’s mascot that ties everything together.

You go, Galacta. You go being the queen of the cosmos and the master of ceremonies we so desperately need in this time of neverending multiversal conflict.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy