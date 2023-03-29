How to win featured Krakoa location in Marvel Snap

The Days of Future Past season is coming to an end and the latest addition to the Featured Location event will have players wanting to build the best decks for Krakoa in Marvel Snap.

The new location will appear 50 percent more often in matches for the next 24 hours, so players prepared for it will be able to earn more cubes.

Krakoa location in Marvel Snap explained

Image via Second Dinner

Krakoa is a new rare location with the effect: “On turn 5, takes over and plays both players’ cards for them.” The new location effect is similar to the effects of Agatha Harkness and the location Ego, where often the worst possible moves are made by the AI.

Since turn five is a very important part of most of the strategies in the Marvel Snap meta, it might not be a good idea to let this location take control of the game. However, it is still possible to try to use Krakoa’s effect in favor of the player.

How to win at Krakoa in Marvel Snap

Many players’ first thought will be to prevent this location from remaining in play until turn five. While Scarlet Witch can be a simple addition to most decks that want to stick with their usual strategies, using a Storm deck can have better tools for winning.

When it comes to taking advantage of the location while your opponent may encounter difficulties, some cards should be used more than others, and Sandman should be the best of them, as it prevents the opponent from playing multiple cards in the following turns. In this way, a deck prepared for simple plays on turn five can come out ahead of a deck that depends on more complex plays.

The best Krakoa decks in Marvel Snap

Since all players, regardless of their collection levels, will encounter the new location more often, the following are suggestions for everyone.

Several cards from these decks can be replaced depending on each player’s collection and preferences.

Krakoa series one

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

With the limited number of cards in Series One, the best strategy is a deck of Ongoing cards that can receive a bonus to Power by playing Spectrum on the final turn.

Since the fifth turn is not guaranteed, the best chance of nothing going wrong is to limit the possible moves by using as many lower-cost cards as possible during the first few turns. If Krakoa can play Devil Dinosaur on turn five it is possible to reduce location options by fully filling a location during previous turns. Then turn six can be won with Spectrum.

Krakoa series two

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Series Two adds one of the best cards in the game when it comes to controlling locations, Storm. The main strategy is to secure victory in a location with the Storm plus Jessica Jones combo. The deck then has several powerful tools to win a second location.

Scarlet Witch is also included to increase the chances of removing Krakoa from the game. Vision can be used to win a Storm-flooded location where the opponent has played more cards than expected, and Shang-Chi can secure victory against opponents using very powerful cards.

Krakoa series three

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

Thinking about all the deck possibilities using Series Three cards, this build uses the core strategy of Electro Ramp with some changes in favor of simpler plays for Krakoa to perform for the player.

The main objective is to use Electro followed by Sandman. This ensures that from turn four all players can only use one card per turn, while this can ruin the opponent’s strategies, it makes it easier for Krakoa not to make any wrong moves. After all, with so many impactful cards in the deck, Krakoa can play just about any one that the effect is likely to bring the player closer to victory on turn six.

In addition to these precautions, Heimdall can be used to surprise the opponent by moving cards from the board, possibly even correcting a move made by Krakoa.