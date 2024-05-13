How to play custom games in Marvel Rivals

Custom games with friends in Marvel Rivals are perfect to test everyone’s skills. While casual players can play in an environment filled with banter and fun, custom lobbies also let you try new strategies and play practice matches.

In its closed alpha test, Marvel Rivals offers four modes: Quick Match, Competitive, Pocket Universe, and Custom Games. Custom mode lets you browse public lobbies or create a room with personalized settings. These include the mode and map you want to play, privacy settings for the lobby, and team selection options.

Here’s everything you need to know to start custom games in Marvel Rivals.

How to start custom games in Marvel Rivals

Lock the lobby and let your friends know the password. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To create custom lobbies in Marvel Rivals, follow the simple steps below:

Navigate to the Play button on the top left of your screen. Click on More Modes above Start. In the Rivalry tab, select Custom Game. Click on Create under the public lobbies in the custom game browser. Tap on any plus sign to invite friends.

You can add bots to your lobby if you’re short on people to invite. You can also choose between three bots’ difficulty: Easy, normal, and hard. Additionally, custom games let you select the mode and map you want to play, with four slots for spectators to watch.

Like other modes, there’s no option to select server regions for custom games in Marvel Rivals. Based on our ping, the servers must be in the U.S.

Should you play custom games in Marvel Rivals?

Aside from playing with friends, custom matches in Marvel Rivals allow you to get excellent practice. To warm up your aim and get a feel of an actual match, we recommend you start a custom game with bots and set their difficulty level to normal or hard. You can also use this mode to find the perfect sensitivity before diving into live matches, which should let you perform consistently in the Competitive mode.

The Marvel Rivals closed alpha test is live until May 21.

