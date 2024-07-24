Image Credit: Bethesda
Marvel Rivals new map Spider-Island
Image via NetEase Games
How to fix DX12 error code in Marvel Rivals

Nothing the MCU can't fix.
Published: Jul 24, 2024

As awesome as Marvel Rivals is, it wouldn’t be an online shooter without issues and connectivity woes—cue the DX12 error code.

Marvel Rivals had a successful alpha test, dipping its toes into the water. Now, the sought-after closed beta is live, and we have a new character in Venom, more maps, and the player pool has opened up thanks to console additions.

Unfortunately, Marvel Rivals is adding more players, but it’s also totaling up the error codes, thanks to the DX12 error code problem.

DX12 error code for Marvel Rivals solutions, explained

Venom in Marvel Rivals
You are Venom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Developer NetEase has yet to formally address the DX12 error code in Marvel Rivals—an issue going back to the alpha days and remains now—and while there isn’t one unanimous solution, there are some possible workarounds.

Restart everything

We know it’s not the best solution in the world, but in the worst case, restart everything. Reboot Marvel Rivals and see if you can play the game once it loads up. If not, rinse and repeat. If this fails, restart your router, try again, and see if luck is on your side.

I will even suggest completely uninstalling Marvel Rivals and reinstalling it at least once if you have the DX12 error. This is a last-ditch resort, and you should try it at least once to ensure you’ve exhausted all options.

Double check the requirements

Go through the Marvel Rivals requirements and specs and double-check that you comply with the software’s physical demands. Falling short in even one area could be inadvertently causing the error to pop.

Don’t try to manually change Direct

If you are DirectX 12 now, do not try to manually change to DirectX 11 under any circumstances, as the service is completely backward compatible. Granted, this is less of a solution and more of an instruction, but it’s a needless thought as there’s no need to tamper with your system, and manually downgrading to DX11 won’t solve anything.

Wait for a developer update

A Marvel Games executive producer said this on Discord on July 24, 2024: “We will make a statement about the DX12 issue soon once the dev team compiles [s]. It’s more about [the] hardware aspect that doesn’t meet certain criteria.”

I advise you to regularly check the Marvel Rivals Discord, Reddit, and X social page for further updates about the DX12 error.

Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.