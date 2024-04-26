All Marvel Rivals closed alpha PC system requirements

The closed alpha for Marvel Rivals will give players their first opportunity to play the third-person hero shooter developed by NetEase, but only if they meet the PC requirements.

Recommended Videos

In an April 26 update, the Marvel Rivals team announced that around 30,000 players signed up for the test. Because of the number of signups, and because it’s a closed alpha, the dev team is limiting the participants to just players from a single region and players who meet the recommended system specs.

Want to be the first to take control of iconic Marvel heroes and villains? Want to be able to provide feedback that shapes the game before launch? Here are the PC system requirements you’ll need to be considered for Marvel Rivals closed alpha access.

Marvel Rivals closed alpha minimum system requirements

The Marvel Rivals closed alpha will be available to randomly selected players in the U.S. or Canada who meet or exceed the recommended system specs:

Operating System: Windows 10, 64-bit

Windows 10, 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics Card: Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (Super) or AMD RX 5700-XT

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (Super) or AMD RX 5700-XT DirectX: 12

12 Storage Space: 70 GB on an SSD

Marvel Rivals will be a PC-only title, and unless anything changes, the closed alpha requirements should be the same or similar to the eventual full-release recommended specs. Players who have already signed up for the closed alpha and joined the Marvel Rivals Discord can also submit an additional form that updates their signup with their system’s specs.

The Marvel Rivals closed alpha starts May 10 at 7pm CT and runs until May 20, 2pm CT. The closed alpha will feature three game modes in Convoy, Domination, and Convergence, and three maps; two on Yggsgard and one in Tokyo 2099. Nineteen heroes will be available to play.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more