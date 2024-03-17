Details on Uncharted creator’s upcoming Marvel game allegedly leaked

Multimedia production company Skydance Media’s World War II-era Marvel project, which has been in the works as early as 2022, has supposedly had its name revealed by an industry leaker on March 16: Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.

Recommended Videos

Games industry leaker Kurakasis revealed on March 16 via X (formerly Twitter) that the upcoming game will be titled Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. It’s not a particularly snappy or memorable name, which would, admittedly, fit in perfectly with Marvel’s naming conventions of late.

The game will carry a bit of Drake’s DNA. Image via Naughty Dog

While this should obviously be taken with a colossal grain of salt, it’s worth noting that Kurakasis has a strong track record with predictions like these, from the Sonic x Shadow Generations reveal to the Shadows of the Damned remaster. This will likely be the final title, perhaps intended as a callback to Neil Gaiman’s Marvel 1602. The Marvel 1943 title may even indicate that the studio has an interest in further games in this setting, similar to the Star Wars Jedi prefix.

Nothing has been shown about the game since its initial reveal back in 2022, which teased a World War II-era setting that would see pre-icicle Captain America and the Black Panther of the time go toe-to-toe with Nazi splinter group Hydra. The dual settings of occupied Paris and Wakanda look to provide an interesting contrast, but with such scant information, it’s hard to make more substantive predictions than that.

What is known is that the director and lead writer of the first three Uncharted games Amy Hennig is helming this project. It seems safe to expect the same strong character writing and bombastic action she’s known for, even if Nathan Drake himself won’t be making an appearance.

The allegedly leaked title has been met with mixed reactions from fans online, with some fans believing the title’s references will go over the heads of casual games, while others are happy that Marvel is taking a risk and are tentatively excited about the game. It definitely doesn’t roll off the tongue and doesn’t give many hints as to what the game will actually entail.

Most other Marvel games have simply been named after their protagonists, but neither Black Panther nor Captain America are anywhere to be found in this title. Even so, it should be a fun Nazi-punching romp if you’re hungry for more after Indiana Jones.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more