What characters can you play in Marvel’s WWII Captain America and Black Panther game?

Amy Hennig’s untitled Marvel game, a team-up adventure starring Captain America and Black Panther set in World War II, was unveiled at the end of the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase on Sept. 9. The game is being developed by Hennig’s new studio, Skydance New Media, but doesn’t have a working title or release date yet.

The game is described as a narrative-driven experience with four playable characters, but Hennig said in an interview with IGN that the game would be cooperative in narrative only and would not feature co-op gameplay. Players should expect to take control of each of the four playable characters for unique sections of the story, ideally with different gameplay styles and abilities for each character.

Interested in meeting the cast? Here are the reported four playable characters in Marvel’s WWII Captain America and Black Panther game developed by director Amy Hennig and Skydance New Media.

Captain America

To no one’s surprise, one of the playable characters in a game featuring Captain America is, of course, Captain America, Steve Rogers. Originally a scrawny kid from Queens in New York, Rogers takes an experimental super soldier serum and becomes Captain America, a patriotic superhero with enhanced speed and strength, equipped with the iconic indestructible shield made of Vibranium, a rare resource found only in Wakanda. This story takes place before Captain America is frozen in ice, only for him to be thawed out in the present day.

Black Panther

Joining Captain America in this adventure is the Black Panther, but not the present-day Black Panther known as T’Challa. This Black Panther, named Azzuri, is T’Challa’s grandfather and took on the Black Panther mantle during WWII. In Marvel comics, Azzuri is also known as Chanda. The Black Panther is the leader of Wakanda and consumes a special herb that enhances their abilities and senses.

Gabriel Jones of the Howling Commandos

Gabriel Jones is a member of the Howling Commandos, an elite special unit of U.S. Army Rangers that formed and fought in WWII. In the comics, the Howling Commandos serve under the leadership of Sgt. Nick Fury, the future director of S.H.I.E.L.D. Additionally, in the comics, Jones and the Howling Commandos travel to Wakanda to combat a Nazi invasion of the advanced fictional African nation.

Nanali, Wakandan Spy Network leader

Nanali is the leader of the Wakandan Spy Network. In the comics, Wakanda’s intelligence system is known as the N’Charu Silema, a spy network that works across the globe to maintain the nation’s secrecy. Based on the background of the game’s primary promotional image, it appears that at least part of the game will take place in Wakanda.