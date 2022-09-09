What is Skydance’s Captain America and Black Panther WWII game?

The Marvel universe is filled with an endless number of superheroes and stories to tell about them. This has been shown through video games, television, and movies, but it looks like Disney has another project already in development. During the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, a new Marvel game featuring Captain America and Black Panther was revealed.

Here’s all the information we currently know about Skydance’s Captain America and Black Panther WWII game in development.

What is Skydance’s new Captain America and Black Panther WWII game?

The trailer was revealed during the D23 showcase and features the first look at the untitled game. In the trailer, players can see different memorabilia before the camera pans over the antagonist Hydra’s documents and crest on a hat. The camera eventually gets to Captain America’s shield, showing four beast-like scratches on the shield.

A clip shows Captain America and another character facing an angered Black Panther, who has his claws drawn. Then, four character names are shown: Captain, Panther, Soldier, and Spy. These are likely the characters in the game and players will likely play as one or all of them in the new Marvel WWII game.

The new Black Panther and Captain America game won’t have co-op, according to IGN, likely meaning it’s a single-player adventure. It may work similarly to Marvel’s Avengers, where players take on the role of a new character in different parts of the single-player missions. Either way, the game is likely to be in development for a while since it was just announced today.