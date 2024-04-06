The arrival of the Thunderbolts season in Marvel Snap this April brings some of the group’s members as new cards. Of course, this season wouldn’t be complete without the debut of their leader, Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, also known as the Red Hulk.

Recommended Videos

As his alter ego suggests, Red Hulk is literally a red version of The Hulk. He is a huge and powerful boulder who smashes his way through the enemies, using his enormous force to cause damage and create chaos. In Marvel Snap, he has an ability that could have a large impact on the game. Here are the best Red Hulk decks in Marvel Snap.

Red Hulk abilities, explained

Red Hulk is a six-Cost, 11-Power card with the ability that reads, “When your opponent ends a turn with unspent Energy, +4 Power. (if in hand or in play).” This is the reverse of what the evolved Hulk can do which is to stack Power when its user has unspent Energy in a turn. Red Hulk can be a menace on its own, especially since its potential Power boost is four compared to the Hulk’s two.

Smash, but in a different way. Screenshot via Snap.fan

You can get Red Hulk as a series five card, costing you 6,000 tokens to get it from the Weekly Spotlight section of the token shop from April 2 to 9. It is also a part of the four-card pool of the Spotlight Cache rotation of the same week. Be ready to use either your tokens or credits to add Red Hulk to your collection.

Strategy and best combos for Red Hulk decks in Marvel Snap

At the time of writing, no card in Marvel Snap can give bonus Energy to the opponent. This makes Red Hulk’s boost condition somehow tricky to fulfill. Still, if you are lucky to have it in your hand early, then the opponent may not expect that you already have Red Hulk and there are still chances that they end some of their turns with unspent Energy.

Playing Wave on turn four or five can change the cost of the cards in both players’ hands to four. This helps Red Hulk gain its boost unless the opponent uses all of their Energy despite having a cheaper finisher option in the late game.

Cards that can fill the opponent’s side of the locations with unnecessary units—also known as the Junk strategy—may also help Red Hulk. Annihilus is the main initiator of Junk decks thanks to its ability to transfer all cards from your side that have zero Power or less. Some of its best targets include The Hood, Sentry’s created card, The Void, and the rocks made by Debrii.

Best Red Hulk decks to play in Marvel Snap

Junk

Junk is fun! Screenshot via Untapped.gg

Red Hulk can also be used in a Junk deck. Giving the opponent useless cards is the name of the game here. Green Goblin is present because of its ability to transfer itself to your opponent’s side of the board, and with its minus-three power, it can be highly disruptive to their game plan. Titania fulfills a similar role with its ability to switch sides whenever a card is played in its current location, and it can potentially force your opponent to have unspent Energy in turns.

Carnage can help you get rid of unnecessary cards that stay on your side, while Alioth can instantly destroy all of your opponent’s unrevealed cards. Cap off the deck with the duo of Hazmat and Luke Cage to inflict negative Power to all cards while preventing your units from receiving the Hazmat damage.

Sandman Ramp

Old but gold. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

Red Hulk can also be used in a classic Sandman Ramp deck. Here, you need to play Sandman as soon as possible to limit both players to playing just one card per turn. Cards that give you maximum Energy per turn, such as Electro and Corvus Glave, are vital in this deck.

Psylocke can provide another possible source of bonus Energy. As for the late-game finishers of the deck, you can use any of the following:

Vision (for movement)

(for movement) Leader (for copying the highest-Power card your opponent played during the same turn you play it)

(for copying the highest-Power card your opponent played during the same turn you play it) Doctor Doom (for creating two five-Power Doombots in each other location)

(for creating two five-Power Doombots in each other location) Hela (for bringing back the discarded units because of Corvus Glaive’s effect)

(for bringing back the discarded units because of Corvus Glaive’s effect) Odin (for re-activating all On Reveal effects of cards that are already placed in the same location)

(for re-activating all On Reveal effects of cards that are already placed in the same location) Magneto (for potentially disrupting your opponent’s setups with three- and four-Cost cards)

Thanos

Thanos is here. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

The meta staple Thanos deck can also be a home for Red Hulk. The utility of the six Infinity Stones given by the Mad Titan can help you gain certain advantages such as drawing cards, changing a location, moving units, decreasing the cost of a card, giving bonus Power, inflicting negative Power on your opponent’s cards, and more.

In addition to Red Hulk, Thanos, Vision, and Magneto, the other late-game finishers you can use are Mockingbird, Skaar, and Blob.

Caiera is there to protect your one- and six-Cost cards, while the literally unstoppable Jeff the Baby Land Shark can be added to secure your win in challenging locations. Cap off the deck with Hope Summers, which can give you bonus Energy whenever you play a card in its same location during the last turn.

How to counter Red Hulk decks in Marvel Snap

Shang-Chi is the main counter to Red Hulk since it can destroy cards with 10 or more Power in the same location where you play it. That is why using protection or disruption cards is important to keep Red Hulk alive in the late game, such as Armor and Cosmo.

Is Red Hulk worth pulling in Marvel Snap?

Yes, even if Red Hulk’s Power boost condition may seem a bit hard to fulfill, its 11-Power stat is still a stable and reliable way to boost your presence in a location. Decks may not use Red Hulk as its main win condition, but it can be a legitimate contender in being one of the best support cards in the game.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more