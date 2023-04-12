If these show up in your free Series 3 shop, snag them immediately.

Marvel Snap’s free Seasonal Season Series Three card has been one of the best additions added to the game in recent updates.

Until they have completed their Series Three library, players can choose one Series Three card each season to add to their collection. It can be found in the Store tab of the game directly underneath the Token Shop and above the Fast Upgrade section.

Screengrab via Second Dinner

Not only is Series Three a large collection of cards, but it also has some of the game’s best, most powerful, and most fun cards. So you’ll want to be claiming your free one each season to make sure your Series Three is done as soon as possible.

These are the best Series Three cards you should be using your free seasonal pick on.

Best Marvel Snap Series 3 cards to claim for free

Deadpool

Image via Second Dinner

1 Energy, 1 Power

When this is destroyed, return it to your hand with double the Power.

Deadpool doesn’t die. He can’t die, and that’s why he’s such a fun card in Destroy decks. If you’re able to destroy him multiple times, you can play out a huge-power card for just one energy at the end of the game.

Luke Cage

Image via Second Dinner

2 Energy, 1 Power

Ongoing: Your cards can’t have their Power reduced.

Sick of locations taking away power or having your opponent reduce the power of your cards? Luke’s got your back.

Hazmat

Image via Second Dinner

2 Energy, 2 Power

On Reveal: Afflict all other cards with -1 Power.

Combining Hazmat with cards like Luke Cage, Wong, and others can leave your opponent’s overall power in the negative by a long shot.

Related: Marvel Snap leaks: All datamined cards so far

Patriot

Image via Second Dinner

3 Energy, 1 Power

Ongoing: Your cards with no abilities have +2 Power.

One of the best overall cards in Marvel Snap, Patriot is good enough to have decks built around him completely. While there aren’t a ton of cards with no abilities, there are plenty of cards that play no-ability cards with their own abilities.

Wave

Image via Second Dinner

3 Energy, 3 Power

On Reveal: Next turn, cards in both players’ hands cost 4.

Want to play multiple six-power cards? Wave will let you do that, by allowing you to play them on turns four and six each.

Mister Negative

Image via Second Dinner

4 Energy, -1 Power

On Reveal: Swap the Power and Cost of all cards in your deck.

Mister Negative may not be the strongest card, but his On Reveal ability creates some of the most fun deck combinations in Marvel Snap.

Wong

Image via Second Dinner

4 Energy, 2 Power

Ongoing: Your On Reveal abilities at this location happen twice.

A good rule of thumb is if you see the opponent play Wong, they likely have some big tricks up their sleeve and you should consider retreating if you don’t have a counter like Cosmo or Enchantress.

Related: How to get a free variant in Marvel Snap

Absorbing Man

Image via Second Dinner

4 Energy, 3 Power

On Reveal: If the last card you played has an On Reveal, copy its text. (if it’s in play)

Some of the best cards have a strong On Reveal ability. Absorbing Man will allow you to copy it for a second go and potentially devastate the enemy.

Spider-Man

Image via Second Dinner

4 Energy, 3 Power

On Reveal: Your opponent can’t play cards at this location next turn.

Spider-Man will win you many games with his ability to web up the enemy’s location so they can’t play there the next turn. Use him on turn five to prevent a big play from the opponent.

Taskmaster

Image via Second Dinner

5 Energy, 0 Power

On Reveal: Set this card’s Power equal to that of the last card you played (if that card is in play).

Taskmaster is a fantastic turn-six play after you play a big-power card on turn five.

Magik

Image via Second Dinner

5 Energy, 3 Power

You can’t play this on turn 6. On Reveal: Change this location to ‘Limbo.’

Need more time to set up your plays? Want to get rid of an annoying location? Magik does both.

Aero

Image via Second Dinner

5 Energy, 8 Power

On Reveal: Move the last enemy card played this turn to this location.

Aero is the ultimate troll, taking your enemy’s last-played card in their turn and moving it to her location, allowing you to completely snuff any kind of play they were trying to make at that locale.

Red Skull

Image via Second Dinner

5 Energy, 12 Power

Ongoing: Enemy cards at this location have +1 Power.

Twelve power for just five energy is always going to be a strong play, even after he’s been nerfed several times.

Arnim Zola

Image via Second Dinner

6 Energy, 0 Power

On Reveal: Destroy a random friendly card here. Add copies of it to the other locations.

Zola combos wonderfully with any card that has an On Reveal ability. He will destroy that card, but then play it again twice, triggering its On Reveal ability at the two other locations.

Doctor Doom

Image via Second Dinner

6 Energy, 5 Power

On Reveal: Add a 5-Power DoomBot to each other location.

Victor Von Doom’s card power number says five, but he will add 15 total power to your board. Combine him with something like Odin in a ramp deck and you can increase that number to 25.

Related: Best Doctor Doom decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them

Hela

Image via Second Dinner

6 Energy, 6 Power

On Reveal: Resurrect all cards you discarded from your hand to random locations.

Get rid of all your cards in a Discard deck and then use Hela on turn six to bring them all back from the dead to leave your opponent flustered and annoyed.

Magneto

Image via Second Dinner

6 Energy, 12 Power

On Reveal: Move all opposing 3 and 4-Cost cards to this location.

Magneto’s sheer power is enough to make him attractive for your seasonal pick, but his ability to completely shift multiple of the most powerful cards on the field makes him a solid choice in numerous different kinds of decks.

She-Hulk

Image via Second Dinner

6 Energy, 9 Power

Costs 1 less for each unspent Energy last turn.

This lawyer-turned-green monster combos with several cards. The more energy you bank, the cheaper she will be, allowing you to combine her with many cards like Sunspot, Taskmaster, The Infinaut, and others.

Related: Best She-Hulk decks in Marvel Snap and how to counter them

Death

Image via Second Dinner

9 Energy, 12 Power

Costs 1 less for each card destroyed this game.

A mainstay in Destroy decks, you can easily get Death to cost between zero and three energy to allow you to play her alongside multiple cards on the final turn.