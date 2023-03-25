Marvel Snap leaks: All datamined cards so far

More cards are set to arrive in Marvel Snap in the coming months and game seasons. But developer Second Dinner is still not giving any information about what new cards will eventually be available to the game.

Dataminers are unstoppable, however, when it comes to searching for (and releasing) leaks for the game. Here are all the datamined cards so far in Marvel Snap.

Possible new cards coming to Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap leaker and information source @MarvelSnapBugle on Twitter posted these leaks after the latest game update on March 21 went live. Here is what might be coming to the game soon:

High Evolutionary

Screengrab via @MarvelSnapBugle

At the start of the game, unlock the secret ability of all your cards with no abilities.

Nebula

Screengrab via @MarvelSnapBugle

Each turn, your opponent doesn’t play a card here, +2 Power. (except the turn you play this)

Howard the Duck

Screengrab via @MarvelSnapBugle

Ongoing: Tap this to see the top card of your deck.

Iron Lad

Screengrab via @MarvelSnapBugle

On Reveal: Copy the text of your deck’s top card.

@MarvelSnapBugle also tweeted the rumored schedule of card releases in the next two months. However, the user did not post the abilities of these cards. Though, Negasonic Teenage Warhead is already available in the game at the moment.

DATA MINE!



List of upcoming cards release dates up to the end of May, including the fifth card released in May!#MarvelSnap #SnapBugle

But according Marvel Snap Zone, these cards already have their abilities. But again, no confirmation is given on any of these cards and these are all unofficial. Their abilities, cost, Power, and even design will just be confirmed once they are in the game or if Second Dinner will officially announces those.

Kitty Pryde

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

You can return this to your hand to gain +2 Power.

Hit-Monkey

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

On Reveal: Gain +2 Power for each other card you played this turn.

Jeff the Baby Land Shark

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

You can move this once. Nothing can stop you from moving or playing this to any location.

Snowguard

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

While in your hand, this transforms each turn into a Hawk or a Bear.

Stegron

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

On Reveal: Move an enemy card from here to another location.

The Living Trbunal

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

At the end of the game, split your total Power evenly among all Locations.

Additionally, @MarvelSnapBugle posted more images of two possible cards coming to the game by June. These are Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Ham. They have no rumored abilities at the moment.

DATA MINE!



2 cards that will probably release in June, currently we have only art and no ability or stats.



Thanks to https://t.co/8DQMfVKFBc @Snapxfan for providing the images. pic.twitter.com/y89CFsMwU4 — Marvel Snap News (@MarvelSnapBugle) March 21, 2023

Cards with ‘Secret Abilities’

Another data mined information by @MarvelSnapBugle is about the possibility of introducing the ‘secret ability’ mechanic in Marvel Snap. One of the leaked cards, High Evolutionary, is said to have the ability to unlock the secret abilities of some cards which currently do not have abilities in the game. Here are those:

Wasp

Screengrab via @MarvelSnapBugle

On Reveal: Afflict 2 random enemy cards here with 1-Power.

Misty Knight

Screengrab via @MarvelSnapBugle

When you end a turn with unspent Energy, give another friendly card +1 Power.

Shocker

Screengrab via @MarvelSnapBugle

On Reveal: Give the leftmost card in your hand -1 Cost.

Cyclops

Screengrab via @MarvelSnapBugle

When you end a turn with unspent Energy, afflict 2 random enemies here with -1 Power.

The Thing

Screengrab via @MarvelSnapBugle

On Reveal: Afflict a random enemy card here with -1 Power. Repeat this twice more.

Abomination

Screengrab via @MarvelSnapBugle

Costs 1 less for each enemy card in play that’s afflicted with negative Power.

Hulk

Screengrab via @MarvelSnapBugle

Ongoing: +2 Power for each turn you ended with unspent Energy.