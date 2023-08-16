Madden 24 Ultimate Team Platinum quicksell values

Earning coins in Madden 24 Ultimate Team is vital to improving your team and there are some cards that provide a huge boost when sold.

Usually, quickselling cards in Madden 24 Ultimate Team provides Training Points, which you can use to upgrade other cards, but there are special Platinum cards that provide coins when you quicksell them instead.

Platinum cards range from 78 OVR to 86 OVR and can be identified by a stack of gold coins shown on the bottom-right side of card art, in the column that also shows the position, OVR rating, name, and team.

Selling cards is a great way to ensure you are able to purchase the best packs, so I highly recommend checking your club for any unused cards.

All Madden 24 Platinum quicksell values

The amount of coins you get for quickselling a Platinum item depends on the OVR rating of the card, with higher OVR cards providing more coins. In fact, an 85 OVR card sells for more than 10 80 OVR cards.

The quicksell price for each OVR can be found below:

78 OVR6,000 coins
79 OVR9,000 coins
80 OVR14,000 coins
81 OVR23,000 coins
82 OVR36,000 coins
83 OVR57,000 coins
84 OVR90,000 coins
85 OVR143,000 coins
86 OVR225,000 coins

If you have high OVR Platinum cards, I only recommend selling them if you have a particular player in mind as a replacement, or if they are being unused in your squad.

It’s also worth checking what Sets are available and whether any players you are planning to quicksell can be used.

