Madden 24 Ultimate Team Platinum quicksell values

Earning coins in Madden 24 Ultimate Team is vital to improving your team and there are some cards that provide a huge boost when sold.

Usually, quickselling cards in Madden 24 Ultimate Team provides Training Points, which you can use to upgrade other cards, but there are special Platinum cards that provide coins when you quicksell them instead.

Platinum cards range from 78 OVR to 86 OVR and can be identified by a stack of gold coins shown on the bottom-right side of card art, in the column that also shows the position, OVR rating, name, and team.

Selling cards is a great way to ensure you are able to purchase the best packs, so I highly recommend checking your club for any unused cards.

All Madden 24 Platinum quicksell values

Look for the coins in the bottom right. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The amount of coins you get for quickselling a Platinum item depends on the OVR rating of the card, with higher OVR cards providing more coins. In fact, an 85 OVR card sells for more than 10 80 OVR cards.

The quicksell price for each OVR can be found below:

78 OVR 6,000 coins 79 OVR 9,000 coins 80 OVR 14,000 coins 81 OVR 23,000 coins 82 OVR 36,000 coins 83 OVR 57,000 coins 84 OVR 90,000 coins 85 OVR 143,000 coins 86 OVR 225,000 coins

If you have high OVR Platinum cards, I only recommend selling them if you have a particular player in mind as a replacement, or if they are being unused in your squad.

It’s also worth checking what Sets are available and whether any players you are planning to quicksell can be used.

About the author