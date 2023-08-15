Best packs to buy in Madden 24 Ultimate Team

Ultimate Team continues to be by far the most popular game mode in Madden 24 and you’ll need packs to get your hands on more players.

Whether it’s to improve your starting lineup or to bolster your catalog to complete Sets, packs are always required in Ultimate Team to push you through your journey toward getting the best players.

At the beginning of your dynasty in Madden 24, you’ll find yourself given some very basic players in Ultimate Team, with plenty of work required to enhance your team—with early challenges and missions providing timely boosts.

Packs go hand-in-hand with that journey, and while some are rewarded for completing specific tasks, the very best is often saved for the Marketplace for you to spend your hard-earned coins, or even cold hard cash, to better your side.

The options can be quite daunting, however, particularly with a steady supply of events that offer even more special cards, but we’re here to help with some key points of advice.

Best packs to purchase with coins in Madden 24 Ultimate Team

These packs are a solid option. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

We’ll start by highlighting the best packs you can open with Ultimate Team coins, which are a currency you will earn for playing games, completing objectives, and selling items—which do not require any additional purchases with real currency.

The beginner packs and bundles should be your first point of call, as they usually provide a discount or an added bonus, and your focus should then switch to packs like the Max Fantasy Pack—which gives you three 70+ OVR Gold players and three 73+ OVR Gold players.

These packs are a great way to build out your collection and any unused players can then be used in Sets to unlock a player of higher quality, such as an Elite player that is rated 80+ OVR.

It’s also worth looking to see what events are currently running and the packs that are tied to them, such as the Headliners Pack that costs 33,500 Gold.

Best packs to purchase with points in Madden 24 Ultimate Team

The Special Offers section is worth a visit. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Unsurprisingly, the best packs in Madden 24 Ultimate Team require Points to be purchased with real-world currency and effectively act as loot boxes in the game.

Purchases like this are by no means required in Madden 24 Ultimate Team but, if you got the Deluxe Edition of the game, you’ll have a hefty amount to spend and you can significantly improve your team. I used my points from the Deluxe Edition to purchase an Elite Team Upgrade, which gave me an 80+ Elite player for every position in my team.

Checking the special offers is the best way to go for any purchases using Points, with new offers unlocking as you progress throughout the Season, and you can also purchase some massive bundles that vastly improve your team.

Power Packs are always a good bet to look at, as they are more affordable than some of the bumper bundles that are available, and provide a great way to get some hot cards from the current event.

