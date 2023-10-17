Every Saintly Quintessence location in Lords of the Fallen

Boss fights are one of Lords of the Fallen‘s main strengths and challenges, but levels can also be challenging to complete and survivability is key. Saintly Quintessences shouldn’t be underestimated on that matter, as they allow players to upgrade their Sanguinarix.

It’s the main way of getting back HP, and will help you survive long and challenging levels between two Vestiges, alongside Vestige Seeds.

For example, the first Saintly Quintessence you can use in LotF will grant you one more use (with four recharges instead of three). Others will upgrade health recovered or provide other bonuses. You can upgrade the Sanguinarix by speaking to Pieta after defeating her, when you unlock Skyrest.

Saintly Quintessences are as precious as they’re rare, however. They’re not easy to find. Here are all locations of Saintly Quintessences in Lords of the Fallen.

All locations of Saintly Quintessences in Lords of the Fallen

You can upgrade it in Skyrest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Generally, Saintly Quintessences are found in the Umbral dimension, even though you might think of them as items of Radiance. They’ll be stuck inside Soulflay devices and you can get them by interacting with it using your Umbral Lamp.

Defeat Pieta

The first Saintly Quintessence you get is special, because it’s the one of the only two you get from defeating a boss. You’ll receive it after landing the last hit on Pieta, which will also allow you to unlock Skyrest, where you can use those precious items.

Defeat the Scourged Sister Delyth

Delyth is a miniboss you encounter after unlocking the Sanctuary Vestige, after Skyrest. You’ll get one Quintessence by defeating her and using your lamp to Soulflay the statue that held her parasite. Then, you’ll be able to progress through the game.

Soulflay creatures

They’re stuck on all kinds of vertical surfaces. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can spot Soulflay creatures pretty easily in the game. They’re stuck to walls or other vertical surfaces. They have a shape of a large skeleton and their head with pop out when you use your Umbral lamp on them.

Tutorial level

It’s right at the start of the game, so you won’t likely miss this one.

First Fen Village

It’s near to the house and will be protected by moth monsters.

Fitzoy’s Gorge

It’s in the graveyard and will be guarded by a large-faced Elite enemy.

Calrath: Slums

You’ll have to explore a bit and head to a higher level. You won’t be able to miss it, except it’ll be guarded by a moth enemy once again.

Calrath: Blacksmith Quarters

It’s a bit further from the Vestige, in a circle plaza where an old tree thrones at the center.

Upper Calrath (after the Enchantress)

After passing the Enchantress, follow the main path and you’ll naturally come across the Soulflay creature holding a Quintessence.

Fief’s Castle

You can find two Quintessences. The first one is found after the miniboss Griefbound Rowena, on the other end of a moving platform in Umbral. The other one is after the Umbral entity blocking access to the further village.

Path of Devotion

It’s in the area you discover when climbing up steps before the chamber of Sacred Resonance of Tenacity boss. You’ll have to use the Pilgrim’s Perch key.

Hallowed Sisters: Abbey

The Quintessence there is guarded by an Elite enemy, after you beat Abbess Ursula.

Hallowed Sisters: Manse

Go to the back of the Rapturous Huntress area, defeat the Elite enemy that will spawn, and the other Quintessence will be yours.

Empyrean

You won’t be able to miss the Quintessence in the Empyrean abbey, as it’s clearly visible on a hallway.

Sunless Skein Hoist

After the Mines Vestige, progress until you face an Elite opponent with a huge shield and sword. The Quintessence will be clearly visible in the battlefield.

In general, Soulflay creatures are guarded by monsters or hidden in secret paths, so those items will reward the exploration effort made by players.

