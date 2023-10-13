How to defeat the Scourged Sister Delyth in Lords of the Fallen

Lord of the Fallen players might have an easy time progressing after defeating the first boss, Peitra, but the difficulty level gets a lot harder when encountering the Scourged Sister Delyth for the first time.

The miniboss is difficult to defeat because she can one-shot you with her devastating flail, especially after entering the second phase of the fight.

Found near the Sanctuary Vestige, defeating her will help you progress to the next section of the game. Here’s how to beat her.

How to beat the Scourged Sister Delyth in Lords of the Fallen

Delyth uses a heavy weapon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Scourged Sister Delyth can be encountered at the base level of the Sanctuary. You have all the time you want to prepare ahead of the fight and use your Umbral lamp before engaging.

Prepare yourself

Since you unlock the main hub before heading into the Sanctuary, you have more opportunities to enhance your gear and skills. You’re able to unlock your first spells and enhance your Umbral Lamp.

The fight against Delyth can be challenging if you’re heading there with the gear you looted in the previous levels, and the next level will be even more difficult. I recommend farming resources beforehand to get a few enhancements. You can also buy buffs for your weapon, such as Incendiary damage to make quick work of the boss.

Equip a fast-hitting weapon

Delyth wields a single flail. She deals slow, hard-hitting blows. It’s easier for you to slide in a few hits with a fast-hitting weapon rather than with a heavy build. If you’ve chosen a tanky class, this doesn’t apply to you because you’re able to take more damage.

But if you have chosen a versatile build, I recommend choosing one of your fastest-hitting weapons. This will allow you to deal more damage between her hard-hitting combos.

Use your Umbral lamp before the fight starts

You have to remove her buff first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Scourged Sister Delyth is invulnerable at the start of the fight because of a Soul that protects her from any damage. To cancel this buff, Siphon it with your Lamp.

Be careful and stay far away from it, however, or you’ll take damage from the explosion of the red pods located on its sides.

This is challenging because it means you have only one life when fighting against her. The slightest mistake will bring you death.

Use ranged attacks in the first phase

The difficulty of the fight against the Scourged Sister Delyth resides in her deadly blows. You should quickly get the timing of her hits, but if you make one misstep, you can die even though you still have over 80 percent HP remaining.

For this reason, completing the boss’ first phase with ranged attacks is your safest bet. Dyleth is incredibly slow, which means you shouldn’t have a difficult time stepping away while aiming at her, either with magic spells or arrows. I was defeated numerous times by Delyth and managed to keep my HP restores up only thanks to range damage through the first phase. That’s how I ended up beating her. Her second phase, in comparison, has more space for heavy hits and is less challenging to get through with melee weapons.

Hide when she unleashes her tornado

When Delyth enters her second phase, it becomes more challenging to avoid her attacks. It’s also harder to keep her at a distance because some attacks allow her to dash right in front of you to land an attack from a great distance.

When she unleashes her tornado, the best way to dodge it is to hide behind a wall or down the stairs, as it will explode on impact. Otherwise, it will follow you and you might get unexpectedly hit.

Once you’ve understood her patterns in the second Phase, you should be able to defeat her and progress through the next level.

