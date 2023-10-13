Lords of the Fallen is a difficult game, not only for its challenging boss fights but also complex level design. Vestige Seeds will help you overcome those levels by allowing you to save your progress halfway through.

Vestiges are checkpoints where you can upgrade your characters, teleport to, or Rest. Using the latter option, you’ll get back all your HP items and resources, but every monster in the area will also respawn. Vestige points are essential anchors, and Vestige Seedlings are nice additions that can make your journey less challenging. It’ll also save you in moments where you stack up a lot of Vigor without finding regular Vestige Points.

Here is how Seedlings work and how to get Seeds.

What are Vestige Seedlings and how to activate them

Vestige Seedlings are easily recognizable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Vestige Seeds allow you to create Vestige points between the main checkpoints, which are called Vestige Seedlings. Be careful: you can only have one active at a time. When you activate a new Seedling, the previous one will disappear and you won’t be able to teleport to it again.

You can spot Vestige Seedling spots in the Umbral world or using your Umbral Lamp. They can only be activated when in that dark world. You’ll recognize them by seeing areas full of the same white flowers that surround Vestige points.

You have to find the precise spot where to plant the seed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To help you notice the Vestige Seedling locations, your Umbral Lamp will lighten up in the bottom-right corner of the screen. You can see where you can plant the seed by holding out the lamp and holding the key to plant it. The line you see will go from black to blue when targeting a spot where the seed can be planted.

Lords of the Fallen: Where to find Vestige Seeds

Molhu sells Umbral items, including the seeds. Screenshot and remix by Dot Esports

Vestige Seeds are precious and rare items, so don’t be like me and don’t use them whenever you see fitting spots. There are a lot of Seedling locations, way more than you have Seeds.

Those will be sometimes given to you when defeating enemies, or finding precious items in the game’s various levels you can explore. But they can also be bought.

You can only have one active Seeding at a time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

They come at a hefty price: 2,500 Vigor points. If you’re determined to get at least one in your inventory in case of dire need, you can buy them at Molhu’s at Skyrest.

He can be found by heading to the left when you’re standing in front of the Skyrest Vestige Points and then climbing upstairs. He’s in the Umbral dimension, so you’ll also need to use your Lamp to purchase and sell goods.

