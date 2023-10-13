What are Saintly Quintessences and where to find them in Lords of the Fallen

They're one of the most valuable items in the game, so keep your eyes peeled.

If you’re to survive your journey in Lords of the Fallen, you’ll need as many healing items as you can get your hands on. The Sanguinarix is your main source of heals, and you begin the game with three charges that regenerate every time you rest at a Vestige. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

Like other Souls games, you’ll find items hidden around the world that upgrade your healing item. You can improve your Sanguinarix’s number of charges and the amount of health restored, but the game doesn’t make it clear which items you should be looking for, where to find them, or who you need to give them to.

What are Saintly Quintessences for in Lords of the Fallen?

Give Saintly Quintessences to Pieta to upgrade your Sanguinarix. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can give Saintly Quintessences to Pieta in Skyrest Bridge. Pieta initially guards the way to Skyrest Bridge as Lords of the Fallen‘s first major boss, and you’ll need to defeat her to access the hub area and its NPCs. If you’re struggling, check out our excellent guide on how to beat Pieta in Lords of the Fallen. Once you’ve done so, enter Skyrest Bridge, and you’ll notice Pieta as a friendly NPC next to the Vestige.

You can speak to her for some interesting lore tidbits, to respec your character (which requires a Rebirth Chrysalis), and to upgrade your Sanguinarix as long as you have enough Saintly Quintessences in your inventory.

The first few upgrades cost only one Saintly Quintessence, but later upgrades cost multiple. You’ll immediately know if you have enough Saintly Quintessences to upgrade your Sanguinarix as Pieta will have new dialogue for you.

Where to find Saintly Quintessences in Lords of the Fallen

Corpses with golden halos in Umbral drop Saintly Quintessences when you Soulflay them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Saintly Quintessences in the dark world, Umbral. Whenever you see a corpse with a glowing golden halo, make sure to Soulflay it by targeting it with L3 (on PS5) and holding L2 then R2. This will make the corpse release its item, which will drop to the ground. This item is a Saintly Quintessence—make sure to collect it.

These corpses are scattered infrequently around the Umbral version of Mournstead, so make sure to check every nook and cranny with your Umbral Lamp. Corpses without halos also drop valuable items, sometimes weapons and spells, so always make sure to check both versions of a level if you’re looking to get your hands on all of its goodies.

