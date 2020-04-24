Riot adds 3 new LoR Freljord cards with Plunder keyword

Ursine Spiritwalker Stromclaw Ursine Wolfrider The Tuskraider



Riot Games introduced four Legends of Runeterra cards today that are being added to the Freljord region with the new keyword, Plunder.

A new set is coming to LoR at the end of this month. It includes a new keyword, Plunder. The ability triggers when the unit it’s attached to deals damage to an opponent’s Nexus. A handful of Plunder units within the new set were spoiled today, along with three new Freljord cards that support Sejuani.

Ursine Spiritwalker into Stormclaw Ursine

The Tuskraider

Wolfrider

Ursine Spiritwalker is a five-drop with 4/6 stats that transforms into Stromclaw Ursine, a 6/6 with Overwhelm. The token also has an ability that provides all other 5+ power allies Overwhelm. Its stats are impressive, but whether it can pull off Plunder within the new meta will determine how good it is.

Sticking with the Overwhelm theme predominantly found in the Freljord region, Wolfrider is a four-drop 4/3 with Overwhelm who provides an additional mana gem via Plunder. It’s a shame that Wolfrider wasn’t equipped with a power of five to synergize with Stormclaw Ursine, but an extra mana gem might prove useful in the new meta.

As an additional finisher to the Sejuani package, The Tuskraider is an eight-drop 7/7 who doubles the power and health of allies in a player’s deck via Plunder. When The Tuskraider is played, she also draws a Sejuani from the deck.

You can check out all the new Plunder cards and champions when LoR officially launches out of open beta on April 30 and via PC on April 28.

All images via Riot Games.